Meet the Final Four Competing to Be Takis’ ‘Chief Intensity Officer’

Takis® is looking for its very first Chief Intensity Officer, which is exactly as extra as it sounds. The payout is real, and so is the title. The brand kicked this whole thing off with a staged “leak” from Takis HQ, then invited creators to bring their A-game. Creators submitted a 60-second video plus a short brand questionnaire. Takis narrowed the field to a Top 7, and public voting helped push the competition to its Final Four. One person wins $30,000. Everyone else takes $1,000 and goes back to their regularly scheduled lives.

Here are the intense final four.

Lexi McCain

Lexi describes her intensity like a flame. Playful, unpredictable, hard to ignore. She’s a filmmaker and actor who likes her storytelling with a strong sensory punch, and she wants her snacks to match. She ties her taste for heat to her mom’s Mexican cooking and a forever bias toward savory. She keeps Takis snacks stocked and has already experimented with the dust on homemade elote. Her dream flavor, Takis Elote Xtremo, goes for roasted corn with chili-lime heat and a creamy queso finish.

Alanna Skye

Alanna is a singer-songwriter-producer who runs a music label and still trains for CrossFit, which says a lot about her relationship with discomfort. She pitches herself as an “everything person” because she’s always juggling creative work, business, and training without dropping the thread. She connects that to Takis as a brand with range, from zero heat to extreme . Her invented flavors keep it classic and smart. Her final submission is Takis Protein, which aims straight at the snack-and-sweat crowd. The flavors run from Macho Mango and Fuego+ to Fajita Fit, Habanero HIIT, and Cajun Crunch.

Andrew Bourne

Andrew comes out of film, acting, and comedy, and he brings an earnest, production-meeting energy to everything, even when he’s making jokes. He moved from Georgia to NYC to chase his projects, and his Takis origin story involves getting humbled on his first bite and deciding that was the entire point. He likes that the brand doesn’t act polished, and his own lore backs that up. His flavor idea goes big with Pimento Cheese flavor.

Brianna Eljaua

Brianna is a Miami-based writer, director, and actor raised in a big Cuban and Lebanese family, and intensity feels like home turf. Her girlfriend got her into Takis, and the chips ended up wrapped into their love story and her coming-out arc. She also talks about dropping the habit of shrinking herself to make other people comfortable, on screen and off. Her final submission is Salsa Verde Fiesta. She ties it together with the line “The intensity of the spicy flavor tells a story,” which feels like the most Brianna way to describe heat.

If you want to help decide who becomes Takis’ first Chief Intensity Officer, go vote at the campaign site for your favorite finalist. Just remember the fine print. It’s a campaign-built title and a cash award, not an actual position. The winner still gets the glory and the money.