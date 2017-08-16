Melon and Midori Wine Spritzer Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 (750-ml) bottle Blue Plate Chenin Blanc

3 ½ ounces|100 ml Midori (use even more if you want it sweeter, brighter, and nastier)

2 small melons (I used heirloom melons similar to honeydew and cantaloupe; 1 biggish melon is also fine)

2 limes

ice

soda water

1 bunch lemon verbena (or lemon basil)

Directions

Add wine and Midori to a large pitcher. Cut the melons in half. Scoop out and trash seeds. Working over the pitcher—so that all the melon juice drips in—use a melon baller to scoop balls out and drop in the pitcher. Slice one of the limes in thin rounds and drop in the pitcher. Cut the other lime in wedges and set aside. Throw the pitcher in the fridge for at least 2 hours. The longer it stays in, the boozier the melon balls get—but don’t exceed 24 hours. Fill a glass three-quarters with with ice. Remove pitcher from fridge and ladle concoction over the ice. Make sure to get some of the melon balls and lime slices in the glass, and leave some room for soda water. Top with a splash or two of soda water, and a squeeze of lime. Stir, and garnish with sprig of lemon verbena. Drink!

