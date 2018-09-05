Mets 3B Tricks Umpire With Fake Ball He Found in Stands

Todd Frazier, you’re a bad, bad man.

On Monday, the New York Mets third baseman tracked a foul ball from Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo into the stands, snagging an insane highlight-reel catch. Except the catch wasn’t really a catch, and no one was the wiser until someone decided to take a closer look on Tuesday.

Before last night’s game in LA, the fine people at SportsNet New York decided to comb through the game tape and revealed that maybe some trickery was afoot. Namely, that Frazier landed in the stands, grabbed a rubber ball that a fan brought along, swapped it into his glove, and tricked the umpire into believing he had the real deal all along, recording the final out of the inning.

Just take a look at this incriminating evidence:

Honestly, if Frazier can pull off that kind of sleight-of-hand, the man earned that out. But what’s the deal with Dodgers fans? Frazier landed amongst people in Matt Kemp and Justin Turner jerseys and yet no one made a fuss about what was going on? For shame. The best part, though, is that this is one of the extremely rare instances that someone walked into a game with what would later become a game-ball souvenir. And then walked out with two.