MIXED BY Etienne de Crécy

Alongside such luminaries as DJ Falcon, Cassius and Daft Punk, Lyon-bred DJ and producer Etienne de Crécy helped establish the influential French Touch movement of the mid-1990s, as well as cementing himself into the annals of electronic music through the genre-defining Super Discount albums (the latest of which just dropped today) and ahead-of-its-time Beats ‘N’ Cubes live show.

In his latest addition to the series, Super Discount 3, Etienne captures fans both old and new as he creatively brings his groove-laden sound into 2015 with a lengthy list of collaborators and impressive cuts like “Hashtag My Ass” and “Night (Cut the Crap)“. He even put together a whole documentaty on his latest album creation, which you should definitely check out.

As if a new (long-awaited) album wasn’t enough, Etienne’s recorded a MIXED BY for us with cuts from his new LP, as well as a bit of what’s piqued his ears from today’s dancefloors. Enjoy.

TRACKLIST:

Etienne de Crécy – You (feat. Madeline Follin

Less Hate – Let It Burn

Less Hate – Do Your Thing

Adana Twins – Everyday (Amine Edge & DANCE Remix)

ACME – Got To Have Somebody

Cajmere, Sonny Fodera – You’re The One (Pleasurekraft Remix)

Royksopp – Monument Dance (Marcus Marr Dub)

ID

Navajo, Jam Xpress, – Bicep

The Beatlangers, Boogie Vice – Let Me See Your Hips

Jonathan Posso – Highdrolix

Downtown Party Network – Disco Ball Drama

Etienne de Crécy – Smile (feat Alex Gopher)

Etienne de Crécy – Amazing (feat Julien Delfaud)

Clyde P – Rollin’

Chmmr – Lyd & Bilde

Round – Lucky Star

