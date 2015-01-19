MIXED BY Etienne de Crécy

Alongside such luminaries as DJ Falcon, Cassius and Daft Punk, Lyon-bred DJ and producer Etienne de Crécy helped establish the influential French Touch movement of the mid-1990s, as well as cementing himself into the annals of electronic music through the genre-defining Super Discount albums (the latest of which just dropped today) and ahead-of-its-time Beats ‘N’ Cubes live show.
In his latest addition to the series, Super Discount 3, Etienne captures fans both old and new as he creatively brings his groove-laden sound into 2015 with a lengthy list of collaborators and impressive cuts like “Hashtag My Ass” and “Night (Cut the Crap)“. He even put together a whole documentaty on his latest album creation, which you should definitely check out.
Videos by VICE
As if a new (long-awaited) album wasn’t enough, Etienne’s recorded a MIXED BY for us with cuts from his new LP, as well as a bit of what’s piqued his ears from today’s dancefloors. Enjoy.
TRACKLIST:
Etienne de Crécy – You (feat. Madeline Follin
Less Hate – Let It Burn
Less Hate – Do Your Thing
Adana Twins – Everyday (Amine Edge & DANCE Remix)
ACME – Got To Have Somebody
Cajmere, Sonny Fodera – You’re The One (Pleasurekraft Remix)
Royksopp – Monument Dance (Marcus Marr Dub)
ID
Navajo, Jam Xpress, – Bicep
The Beatlangers, Boogie Vice – Let Me See Your Hips
Jonathan Posso – Highdrolix
Downtown Party Network – Disco Ball Drama
Etienne de Crécy – Smile (feat Alex Gopher)
Etienne de Crécy – Amazing (feat Julien Delfaud)
Clyde P – Rollin’
Chmmr – Lyd & Bilde
Round – Lucky Star
Etienne de Crécy is on Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter