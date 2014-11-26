MIXED BY Paul Oakenfold

With his Perfecto label, guest production for the likes of Madonna, and some of the most pioneering DJ sets in history (he was the first DJ to play the main stage at Glastonbury) Oakie has long been a flagholder for the scene — even now at 51 years old he still manages to rock clubs and eardrums.

Videos by VICE

Back in June, Oakie brought some of his history into the present with the release of a two disc album Trance Mission, a massive collection of his own reworks of some of the most influential electronic tracks of all time, ranging from the Ibiza anthem “Cafe Del Mar” to Tiësto’s seminal “Adagio For Strings.” To have Paul grace our MIXED BY decks is a momentous occasion, and his seamless rundown through sounds ranging from Deadmau5 to Pryda and 2Symmetry, shows why he’ll always be one of the best there is.

Tracklist:

Deadmau5 – Pets (Mix Show Edit) [Mau5Trap]

Prides – I Should Know You Better (Grum Remix) [Polydor]

2Symmetry – Nordkapp (Original Mix) [Perfecto Black]

Matan_Caspi – Fabulous (Relaunch Remix) [Bonzai]

MUTINY UK feat Lorraine Cato – Feels So (Mutiny Soundsystem Remix)

Suffused Advents Rising – Stressed Out (Original Mix)

Pryda Vs Hot Since 82 – The Ending (Morttagua Bootleg) [White]

Paul Oakenfold & Cassandra Fox – Touch Me (Mike Koglin 2.0 Remix) [Perfecto]

Shadow Of Two – Rezeda (Original Mix) [Perfecto Black]

DedRekoning ft. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Only Child (Pearson & Hirst Remix) [Perfecto]

Paul Oakenfold feat Angela McCluskey – You Could Be Happy (Shadow Of Two Remix) [Perfecto]

Greenhaven DJs – Portal (Original Mix) [Perfecto]

Deadmau5 – The Reward Is Cheese (Fehrplay Remix) [Mau5Trap]

2Symmetry – Loophole (Original Mix) [Perfecto Black]

Human Element – Blue Elephant (Original Mix)

Connect with Paul Oakenfold // Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud