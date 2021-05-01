Monthly Horoscope: Aries, May 2021

The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security, making it a fantastic time to rethink your budget, ask for a raise, and consider how you can create more abundance and comfort in your life. Taurus is a physical earth sign, so this season is lovely for connecting with your senses: Treat yourself to delicious food and beautiful surroundings!

Intense, revealing and productive conversations—especially about your career and money—take place on May 2 when Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Also on this day, Venus in Taurus mingles with Neptune in Pisces, making for a romantic atmosphere. It’s a sweet time to exchange sentimental gifts; people are in a mushy mood! Mercury and Jupiter in Aquarius square off on May 3, kicking up important conversations about growth, wealth, and community. Plus, the sun squares off with Saturn in Aquarius the same day, so important issues concerning boundaries and exceptions are addressed. Mercury enters Gemini on May 3, bringing a shift in energy: The mood is much more flexible!

Venus connects with Pluto on May 6, which is an especially potent moment for creativity and transformation. Incredible gifts may come your way! Amazing opportunities to boost your reputation, and for financial gain, could take place. Watch out for over-indulgence as Venus clashes with Jupiter on May 8—but do enjoy the highly social atmosphere. Venus enters Gemini on May 8, creating a charming and social energy: Flirtatious banter abounds and it’s a fantastic time to flirt and have fun with your partners.

Taurus is a zodiac sign we often consider sensual and peaceful—and stubborn! But we’re experiencing a totally different side to Taurus during the new moon on May 11 as Mars connects with Uranus: Unexpected shifts take place as you embark on a new cycle concerning cash and comfort. Breakthroughs and a fresh start arrive, and the mood is active and dynamic. Supportive conversations, especially concerning career and money, take place on May 12 as Mercury connects with Saturn.

The sun connects with Neptune and Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13, bringing a massive boost to your intuitive abilities! The sun and Neptune’s connection inspires your imagination and it’s a wonderful time to reflect on which dreams you want to manifest into reality. Jupiter in Pisces is a powerful time to explore your spirituality and subconscious. This is a great moment to start keeping a dream journal. Therapy should also be up for consideration since it’s such a potent moment for inner work. Letting yourself have some sort of escape—perhaps into a fantasy book series or more literally on a getaway—is a wonderful way to work with the energy.

Mercury begins its pre-retrogade shadow period on May 14, so notice what comes up in conversations between then and May 29, when the retrograde officially begins, because those conversations, ideas, and plans will likely be redone or revisited during the retrograde! Power moves are made on May 17 as the sun connects with Pluto: You’re feeling creative, in control, and capable of taking on just about anything! Support flows as Venus connects with Saturn on May 19, and it’s a wonderful time to discuss how hopes can become real plans.

Gemini season begins on May 20, finding the sun illuminating the communication sector of your chart and making it a mentally busy moment for you—especially on May 21 when the sun clashes with Jupiter, which could find you connecting with lots of different people and ideas! Watch out for miscommunications and confusion on May 22 when Mercury squares off with Neptune: Give your mind a rest!

Saturn retrograde begins on May 23, finding you reconsidering who you want to be aligned with socially, and what plans you want to pursue in the future. A major realization takes place on May 26 with the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius: This full moon brings a massive climax to a conversation that’s been brewing. A eureka moment arrives, and it completely changes how you view the world—it all might feel very fated! Some important news concerning school or travel arrives.

You might feel confused about what you want, or how to ask for what’s important to you as Venus clashes with Neptune on May 27. But a sweet and social atmosphere is in the air as Mercury and Venus meet on May 29. Also on May 29, Mercury retrograde begins, encouraging you to step away from screens, put your phone on silent, and go within. It’s time to rest! Avoid making new plans, signing contracts, making important purchases, or traveling, as there may be delays, miscommunications, or, to put it simply: You might just not be in the mood for it all! The month wraps up with Mars connecting with Neptune on May 31, encouraging a supportive, proactive, flowing energy, especially in the realm of your personal life.

Good luck this month, Aries, and see you in June!