Monthly Horoscope: Libra, January 2021

The sun is illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you making new traditions and connecting with loved ones. This is a great time to reflect on themes like privacy, security, and boundaries, and to make your home a cozier space for yourself.

Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces on January 1, inspiring a helpful, healing atmosphere: This is a lovely moment to make your home and work spaces more calm and supportive. Perhaps get a more comfortable work chair or treat yourself to a DIY spa day at home! Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn on January 4, finding you reconnecting with family secrets and learning more about the past. It’s a great time to connect with your ancestors and energetically cleanse your space.

A big shift in energy takes place on January 6 when Mars enters Taurus, finding you cutting ties with what no longer serves you. This is a powerful time to pay off debts. You’re gaining closure, and perhaps even offering or accepting an apology. Mars in Taurus also boosts your energy to deal with tricky financial matters like taxes, inheritances, and shared resources. Communication planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius on January 8, creating a busy and flirtatious atmosphere—love letters are on the way! Your ruling planet Venus enters Capricorn on January 8, again inspiring you to beautify your home. Something very valuable may come your way. Also on this day, the sun mingles with Neptune, encouraging healing, forgiveness, and creativity.

Venus and Mars make a harmonious connection on January 9, which bodes well for emotional flow: Love abounds, but closure is also easily accessed. Also on this day, Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, finding you discussing standards and boundaries—but the mood is open-minded and optimistic, as Mercury meets Jupiter in Aquarius on January 11. This is an exciting time to meet new people and generally have fun.

Mercury clashes with Uranus in Taurus on January 12, bringing some surprising news: Someone may have less to offer you than you expected—or maybe more! You never know when Uranus is involved, as it’s the planet of unpredictability. All we know is that it will be surprising! The new moon in Capricorn on January 13 marks a fresh start with issues concerning home and family: You may be moving or bringing something, or someone, new into your personal, private life. Obstacles are hit as Mars squares off with Saturn on January 13: Now is the time to go slow, play by the rules, and focus on long-term planning. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun—you can still enjoy yourself as your ruling planet Venus mingles with wildcard Uranus, bringing novelties and thrills. Close, personal, emotional relationships may surprise you with how fresh they feel, though other relationships may feel blocked at this time. Just go slow!

Uranus ends its retrograde on January 14, which may make for some nervous energy, so avoid having too much caffeine and consciously find ways to stay grounded. A sudden shift in finances may take place at this time. Also on this day the sun meets Pluto, making it a powerful time to connect with your family and your past. This is a transformative moment for your living situation, too: You may be planning a big move or a major change to your home life.

One of the most significant days this month is January 17, when Jupiter clashes with Uranus, finding you branching out creatively in a fantastic, unexpected way. This is also a major moment for your love life, as a huge breakthrough in how you connect and share with people takes place, forever changing how you approach these sorts of situations. Jupiter is all about growth, and Uranus experimentation, making this a revolutionary time in everyone’s life. Again, Uranus is also the planet of the unexpected, so who knows how this will all go down!

Aquarius season begins on January 19, which is such a fun time of year for you! This is a celebratory season, but with lockdowns, this season will be quite different from those past. You may not be having the dance parties (or orgies, let’s be real) that you’re used to, but romance, creativity, and joy are still within reach!

Mars and Uranus meet on January 20, finding you suddenly cutting ties with someone or something. January 23 is busy: Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus connects with Neptune, and the sun meets Saturn. Mars’s square-off with Jupiter makes for big tempers, but sweet Venus’s connection with dreamy Mars makes for a giggly, good time. There may be some uptight energy, too, as the sun meets Saturn.

The sun clashes with Uranus on January 26, finding you eager to break free from romantic entanglements or complicated partnerships that you feel are limiting you creatively. Making these changes might be hard, but a breakthrough takes place and there is no going back! The full moon in Leo may bring some major drama to your social life, but it’s sure to be an exciting time to network and connect with people! Big passion takes place during this full moon as Venus meets Pluto and the sun meets Jupiter on January 28. You’re letting someone in on a very personal, deep level at this time: Perhaps they will be meeting your family, moving in with you, or otherwise entering the fold in a major way. While the sun’s clash with Uranus found you seeking freedom, you’re far from lacking connection as the sun’s meeting with jovial Jupiter inspires love and creativity in your life on a divine, expansive level.

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius on January 30, finding you running into old friends, lovers, and creative collaborators! This is a fantastic time to pick up an art project you were too busy for in the past. A long lost crush may reenter the scene. You and a partner may rediscover your passion for each other. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, but it’s also a good time to slow down and rest, and it often brings back what was lost. Avoid signing contracts, starting new projects, traveling, or making important purchases until after Mercury retrograde ends on February 21. Conversations and plans that you’ve made since January 14 will especially be up for reconsideration.

Good luck this month, Libra, and see you in February!