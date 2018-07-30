Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, August 2018

I don’t care how good you think you are at resisting change, Taurus—by the end of the summer, your life will be totally different and you’ll be a whole new person. This is thanks to the retrogrades (which are finding you fixing issues from the past) and eclipses (which are delivering your future, fast). August 1 already brings a big impact as Mars—currently retrograde in Aquarius and shaking things up in your career and public—squares off with wildcard Uranus, bringing surprises, tension, tempers, a dash of impulsive behavior, and an opportunity to break free from something that no longer serves you. You might be stubborn, dear cow, but Uranus, the planet of innovation and invention, rebellion and freedom, is in your sign, and you’re ready for some phenomenal changes.

Your planetary ruler Venus enters relationship-oriented and justice-seeking air sign Libra on August 6. Venus loves to be in Libra—just like it loves to be in your sign, too! When Venus is In Libra, it expresses its keen sense of aesthetics and joy for harmony and cooperation between people. Specifically for you, Taurus, Venus in Libra is a wonderful time to enjoy a spa treatment, edit your wardrobe, and simply add (and enjoy) dashes of beauty to your everyday routine. You can expect flirty vibes to flow your way naturally as you run errands—and there will be an easygoing energy between you and your colleagues, too (we might think of Venus as being all about romance, but it also helps everyone get along).

Videos by VICE

Mark August 7 on your calendar: Uranus begins its retrograde then, and some energy is sure to be kicked up around seeking independence. Venus also makes a harmonious connection with Mars on August 7, creating a productive energy—especially around your career. August 9 brings frustration as Venus clashes with the planet of limitations, Saturn, so watch out for communication issues and a general sense of rejection—a very grouchy vibe will be in the air.

The last eclipse of the summer lands on August 11—the solar eclipse in Leo, which will bring big revelations and shifts around your home and family life. Issues, even secrets, from your past may surface for you to work with and heal. Eclipses are highly emotional and exhausting, so don’t overbook yourself during this period. On a mundane level, this is a powerful time for moves or changes to your living situation or family structure, and emotionally, this is an intense time for working out issues concerning your boundaries, privacy, and sense of safety. Eclipses push us back on the path we are meant to be on…and if we’re far from that path, getting back on track may be very uncomfortable! Life as you know it will be very different once this summer of retrogrades and eclipses is over.

So much talk will take place during this eclipse, due to chatty Mercury squaring off with Jupiter on August 11—and the talk won’t just be about your home and family, but also about your relationships. Big ideas are being shared now, but watch out for exaggerations—Jupiter is the planet of optimism and expansion, but sometimes that means the truth can be stretched. Mercury ends its retrograde on August 19, at which point miscommunications and delays will ease up and you’ll stop running into so many people from your past. Mercury will clash with Jupiter again on August 28, bringing the conversations from the eclipse back up for discussion.

Mars reenters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey on August 12, finding you eager to travel and perhaps even pursue further education, but this energy is more about wrapping things up from the past than pushing forward—so, perhaps some papers will be renewed or some applications will be re-sent. Mars has been retrograde in Aquarius for most of the summer, asking if you’re on the career track you really want to be on, and now that’s reentered Capricorn, you may decide to go back to school or travel to places that can help inform where you want to go next. On a deeper, more emotional or even spiritual level, Mars’s reentry into Capricorn is asking you if you still want to fight for the same causes and beliefs you once stood for. Mars retrograde ends August 27, finding you moving forward around all these themes.

Mercury makes a helpful connection with Venus on August 18, bringing assistance your way—should you ask for it. August 19 is one of the dreamiest days of the month, as lucky planet Jupiter connects with Neptune—romance is in the air and you may even be swept off your feet! Even if you are not in the mood for romance, this is a brilliant time for meeting creative and inspiring people. Deep heart-to-hearts take place! Plus, a flirtatious and playful energy continues to linger in the air as Virgo season begins on August 23. August 25 also brings good vibes in the form of fun and freedom, as the Sun connects with Uranus to put people in an experimental mood. The Sun also connects with Saturn, which will create a grounding energy and encourage a sense of safety and responsibility.

The full moon in Pisces arrives on August 26, which will bring a major climax to your social life! Pisces is a water sign, so expect this full moon to be weepy—even though you might feel like you need to be cool and detached about things. My advice to you is to deeply and honestly feel your feelings, even though being emotional might not seem “cool.” Set aside some time for yourself to process things. Honoring your emotions and letting it all out before meeting with whomever you need to work things out with during this full moon will help you be clearheaded and present. Pisces is the sign of limitlessness, but you’re learning a lot about how far you can take certain relationships at this time, not just with individuals, but with groups, like associations or clubs that you might be involved with.

While kinky sex may also be on the menu, thanks to Venus squaring off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, August 26 is also a crucial time for you to get real about the shady or underhanded things that might be going on behind the scenes in certain situations, places, or relationships. Stick to familiar surroundings during this full moon—if you find yourself running into a wolf while delivering a pie to grandma’s house, stay on course. The wolf will not bring you anywhere that’s remotely good for you! Good luck this month, and see you in September, Taurus!