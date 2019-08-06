mushroom-adobo-recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the black beans and jackfruit:

1 pound|454 grams black beans, soaked overnight, then drained

½ cup|150 grams tamarind pulp

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 shallots, diced

3 Thai chilies, smashed

4 cups|1000 ml mushroom stock

¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce

1 (12-ounce|235-gram) can jackfruit, drained and cut into 1-inch pieces

3 stalks lemongrass, smashed and tied in a bundle

for the royal trumpet mushroom adobo:

½ cup|125 ml coconut oil

1 pound|454 grams royal trumpet mushrooms, halved and scored

1 tablespoon annato seeds

8 ounces|225 grams shallots, sliced into half-inch rings

12 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 cups|500 ml coconut vinegar

½ tablespoon crushed black pepper

3 bay leaves

to serve:

cooked white rice

Directions

Cook the black beans: Mix the tamarind pulp with ½ cup|120 ml hot water and let sit for 20 minutes. Place over a fine mesh strainer and, using your hands, squeeze the tamarind until you extract a paste. Discard the pulp. Makes ¾ cup|177 ml. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until golden, 10 minutes. Add the chilies and cook 2 minutes longer, then add the reserved tamarind paste, the drained beans, the stock, soy sauce, jackfruit, lemongrass, and 4 cups|946 ml water. Cook, covered, until the black beans are tender, about 1 hour. Discard the lemongrass and keep warm. Make the adobo: Heat half of the coconut oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the mushrooms and cook, scored-side down, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add the remaining oil and bloom the annatto seeds. Using a slotted spoon, remove the seeds, discarding them. Add the shallots and garlic and cook until golden, about 4 minutes. Return the mushrooms to the pan and add the vinegar, black pepper, and bay leaves. Cook, uncovered, until reduced by ¾, 8 to 10 minutes. To serve, ladle some beans into a bowl and top with the adobo. Serve with white rice on the side.

