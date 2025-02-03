Mutilated Great White Shark’s Killers Identified With DNA Analysis

The mysterious killing of a great white shark has been solved with the help of DNA analysis.

Over a year after the body of the 15-foot shark was discovered in southeastern Australia, DNA analysis has revealed the two species responsible.

DNA from orcas, aka “killer whales,” and broadnose sevengill sharks was discovered on the mangled carcass, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Ecology and Evolution.

“The carcass sparked significant attention from the public due to its size, bite marks, and the speculation of it being the result of a killer whale predation,” the study explains.

Killer whale attacks on sharks have been more commonly reported in recent years. Evidence suggests that the creatures specifically target sharks’ livers. This October 2023 discovery provided new evidence about the oceanic food chain.

“These results provide confirmed evidence of killer whale predation on white sharks in Australia and the likely selective consumption of the liver, suggesting predations of this nature are more globally prevalent than currently assumed,” the report continues.

Killer whales are attacking great white sharks worldwide

The shark’s head, spine, and fins were found intact. However, its midsection—including the liver, digestive, and reproductive organs—was missing.

The largest of the four bite wounds swabbed on the shark’s body was 20 inches long and contained killer whale DNA. The study notes that this is consistent with “killer whale liver extraction” previously observed on sharks in South Africa.

The evidence also showed that the broadnose seven-gill sharks were responsible for the three smaller wounds. The study describes these bites as “indicative of post-kill scavenging.”

“These findings complement other studies that have demonstrated the value of wildlife forensic approaches for understanding the behaviour of marine predators and add to a growing body of literature that is providing novel insights into killer whale interactions with elasmobranchs across the world’s oceans,” the study concludes.