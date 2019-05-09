Here’s the New ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ Trailer

Developer Square Enix announced the remake of the massively popular Final Fantasy VII four years ago. Since then, it’s shown precious little footage and the last of that was about a year ago. Today, the long anticipated game showed signs of life. Square Enix showed off footage of the game during Sony’s State of Play—an online showcase of upcoming PlayStation games.



Sony showed off a minute of new footage—a mix of cutscenes and gameplay from the early portion of the game. What’s new was dialogue. We got to hear Cloud, Aeris, and Barrett for the first time. And in the trailer’s final moments, fire surrounded Cloud and a familiar black trench-coated figure approached.

We don’t know much about the game. We know it’ll have a new graphics engine and a new combat system, but beyond that there isn’t much hard information out there. Square Enix has hinted that there’d be new content now in the original game, but they’ve also said the game would be episodic, then said it would actually be multiple full length games.