Next Sony Santa Monica God of War Game May Not Star Kratos or Atreus

Although Sony Santa Monica’s next project hasn’t officially been revealed yet, rumors and leaks are stacking up over the last week or so and multiple sources are now suggesting that the next project takes place in the God of War universe, but focuses on a different character.

Sony Santa Monica did not make a surprise appearance during the most recent Sony State of Play earlier this year, but there have been plenty of rumors about what the studio might be up to. The God of War franchise did get a few announcements at the State of Play, in relation to remakes of the original trilogy and the side-scrolling Sons of Sparta spin-off, but news on the next major AAA installment is still operating in the realm of rumors.

Last week, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier teased that the team’s next project was “not a new IP but it might feel like one.”

Following up on Schreier’s hints, the fanbase noticed a LinkedIn update over the weekend from a writer who had worked on the project and described it as, “a new franchise within the God of War universe.”

Most recently, frequent leaker NatetheHate, who has a pretty reliable track record with Sony leaks, joined the conversation to claim that the game will take place in the God of War universe and the lead character will be Faye.

According to NatetheHate, “Yes, the game is set within the God of War universe & the lead character will be Fay… Current plan: Reveal this year/release first half 2027 — barring any delay.”

Fans of the most recent God of War games should be very familiar with Faye. Faye is dead when the events of 2018’s God of War kick off, but she is featured heavily in flashbacks, especially in Ragnarök.

If the project is focused on Faye, it will be very interesting to see if Deborah Ann Woll returns to the franchise to reprise the role in this game. Woll has been very busy with her nonstop Dungeons and Dragons live play schedule over the last few years, but she also recently returned to the Marvel Universe in Daredevil: Born Again.

The game would likely be a prequel set years before God of War, during Faye’s adventures leading the Jotnar against Thor. This would give Sony Santa Monica a chance to show gamers the Nine Realms in a whole new light, before their decay.

At this time, Sony Santa Monica’s next game has not been revealed and does not have an official release window.