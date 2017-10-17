No-Fail Potato Gnocchi Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the gnocchi:

kosher salt, to taste

9 medium Russet potatoes, scrubbed clean (about 6 pounds|2562 grams)

2 cups|319 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

8 large egg yolks

⅓ cup|63 ml olive oil

for the pasta:

4 tablespoons|54 grams unsalted butter

3 ounces|180 grams minced prosciutto

8 ounces|200 grams thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms

kosher salt, to taste

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ sweet white onion, finely chopped

½ small jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, and minced

1 sprig rosemary, minced

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

4 ounces|125 grams thinly sliced raclette cheese

⅓ cup|20 grams grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1 Meyer lemon

for serving:

a few handfuls of baby arugula

1-2 Meyer lemons

Directions

Make the gnocchi: Heat the oven to 450°F. Prick the potatoes all over with a fork. Sprinkle a thin layer of salt on a sheet tray and place the potatoes on top. Sprinkle a little more salt on each potato, then bake until soft, about 45 minutes to an hour. Remove from the oven and cut in half lengthwise. Cool slightly, then scoop out the inside and place it in a bowl. Either use a fork to mash the potatoes, or pass them through a potato ricer. You should have about 4 cups of mashed potatoes (save those skins to make crispy potato skins!). In a large bowl, mix the potatoes with the flour and egg yolks. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough until smooth. Allow the dough to rest for a moment and cool off (it might still be a bit warm from the potatoes. That warm causes steam, which can cause moisture and make your dough sticky). Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Drizzle a sheet tray with the oil. Divide the dough into 4 or 5 pieces. On a lightly floured work surface and working with one piece of dough at a time, use your hands to roll the dough into a 3/4-inch thick rope. Cut the rope crosswise into 1-inch pieces of gnocchi and cook the gnocchi in the boiling water until they begin to float, then about 30 seconds longer. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the gnocchi to the prepared sheet tray. Continue making and cooking the gnocchi until you have used all of the dough. (NOTE: instead of cooking all of the gnocchi, spread half out onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and freeze it for another time.) Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the pancetta and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add in the mushrooms and cook another minute or so, seasoning with salt. Add in the chili flakes, garlic, onion, jalapeño, and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the onions are slightly soft. Add in the cream and cook until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes longer. Add in the gnocchi and stir in the raclette and parmesan cheese and toss to combine. Squeeze in the lemon juice. To serve, divide gnocchi among bowls. Top with some arugula and squeeze some more Meyer lemon juice over the top.

