WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Three New Champions Crowned

The stars of WWE NXT ascended upon the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona for a little bit of Halloween Havoc. There were some pretty big matches on the card, including several title defenses from Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Jacy Jane. A new women’s NA Champion would also be crowned, due to Sol Ruca not being medically cleared to compete.

New NXT women’s North American Champion is Crowned

This week, Sol Ruca announced she wouldn’t be able to compete at Halloween Havoc due to injury. Because of that, she was forced to vacate the championship. However, her tag team partner, Zaria, stepped in as her replacement. At Halloween Havoc, Zaria and Blake Monroe battled it out for a chance to claim the title of NXT Women’s NA Champion. Monroe targeted Zaria’s left arm throughout the match and eventually delivered the blow that would win her the title.

Another New Women’s Champion!

TATUM PAXLEY IS NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/Tyjscs5sCt — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025

It was a huge night for the women of NXT who have carried the brand for the last few years. In an NXT Women’s Championship match, Tatum Paxley faced Jacy Jane for the title. The win wouldn’t have been possible without both of their factions causing interference — and distractions — at ringside. Just when it appeared Jane would retain the belt from a super neckbreaker, Shawn Spears placed Paxley’s foot on the bottom rope to stop the count.

Paxley joined WWE in 2022 via the Performance Center, debuting on NXT Level Up. Throughout her time in NXT, she’s had many unsuccessful title defenses, including the belt Monroe currently holds.

The Broken Hardys Return

They're here. 🔥



The Broken Hardys have arrived to Halloween Havoc! pic.twitter.com/RN8pgb9Ptv — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025

One of the coolest moments of the night had to be seeing Broken Matt and Jeff Hardy make their return. Matt even brought back his “Woken” WWE theme music! The NXT Tag Team Champions were part of a rematch with DarkState. The match was in the champs favor as it was a “Broken Rules” match. So basically, chaos. An almost 50-year-old Jeff Swanton’d off of a ladder onto a table. They really brought back all their greatest hits for the NXT crowd.

So, it turns out their title win was just to secure The Hardys the title of greatest tag team of all time. Despite their best efforts, the Hardys were not able to retain the championships. It was DarkState who picked up the victory in a hard-fought battle.

wwe NXT Gold Rush Makes a Comeback

During the show, WWE also revealed that Gold Rush would be making a return for the first time since 2023. Then, only NXT titles were defended. However, because of WWE’s growing global partnerships, this year title defenses from TNA, AAA, NXT, and EVOLVE will be on the line. It’s touted as a two-week special event beginning on Tuesday, November 18, and concluding on Tuesday, November 25 on The CW. Both shows will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

