Obsession Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Items Confirmed

Dataminers have revealed the Obsession Fortnite skin early, giving us a preview of what Nikki looks like in the battle royale. Here is when Obsession comes to Fortnite, including release times, bundle items, and estimated cosmetic prices.

Obsession Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look at Nikki

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back when the Obsession Fortnite collab was first announced, we only got a picture of the One Wish Willow in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer. As a result, many players have been wondering when we would get to see what the Obsession Fortnite skin looks like. Well, thanks to datamine leaks, we don’t have to speculate anymore!

Videos by VICE

The Obsession Fortnite skin featuring Nikki has been fully revealed early by dataminers, who posted a showcase of the new cosmetics online. For your convenience, we have posted an HD image below to give you a first look at Nikki in-game:

Nikki Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Obsession Fortnite release date is Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The crossover only features one skin, which is Nikki. Just like the movie, the new Fortnite skin will recreate Nikki’s iconic frown animation and even features her “No No No” line as an emote.

The Nikki Fortnite skin will be available in the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Because of time zone differences, the crossover will arrive on October 22 in some regions. Here is a table showing when the Obsession Fortnite skin will be available in every major region:

Region Release date Release time United States (Pacific) Wednesday, October 21 5 PM PDT United States (Eastern) Wednesday, October 21 8 PM EDT Brazil (Brasília) Wednesday, October 21 9 PM BRT United Kingdom Thursday, October 22 1 AM BST Central Europe Thursday, October 22 2 AM CEST South Africa Thursday, October 22 2 AM SAST United Arab Emirates Thursday, October 22 4 AM GST India Thursday, October 22 5:30 AM IST Singapore Thursday, October 22 8 AM SGT Japan Thursday, October 22 9 AM JST South Korea Thursday, October 22 9 AM KST Australia (Sydney) Thursday, October 22 11 AM AEDT New Zealand Thursday, October 22 1 PM NZDT

Obsession Fortnite Bundle Items and Estimated Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games, FireMonkey

Dataminers have also fully revealed everything included in the Obsession Fortnite bundle as well. The Fortnitemares 2026 crossover has many cosmetic references to the hit Curry Barker film, such as the One Wish Willow Back Bling and the broken bottle pickaxe.

In case you were wondering, no, Bear is not included, as the crossover only features one skin. Here is everything included in the Obsession Fortnite bundle and its estimated individual pricing:

Cosmetic Item type Estimated price Nikki Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks One Wish Willow Back Bling 800 V-Bucks Nikki’s Broken Bottle Pickaxe 400 V-Bucks No No No… Emote 500 V-Bucks

We estimate that the Obsession Fortnite bundle should cost between 1,600 to 2,000 V-Bucks with a the usual 40% discount new items get applied. That said, this is an estimate based on recent bundles, and not a final price.