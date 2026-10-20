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Obsession Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Items Confirmed

The Obsession Fortnite skin has been revealed. Here’s when Nikki arrives in the Item Shop, all bundle items, and estimated prices.

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Dataminers have revealed the Obsession Fortnite skin early, giving us a preview of what Nikki looks like in the battle royale. Here is when Obsession comes to Fortnite, including release times, bundle items, and estimated cosmetic prices.

Obsession Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look at Nikki

Obsession Fortnite Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

Back when the Obsession Fortnite collab was first announced, we only got a picture of the One Wish Willow in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer. As a result, many players have been wondering when we would get to see what the Obsession Fortnite skin looks like. Well, thanks to datamine leaks, we don’t have to speculate anymore!

Videos by VICE

The Obsession Fortnite skin featuring Nikki has been fully revealed early by dataminers, who posted a showcase of the new cosmetics online. For your convenience, we have posted an HD image below to give you a first look at Nikki in-game:

Nikki Outfit

Obsession Nikki Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

When Does Obsession Come to Fortnite? Release Date and Times

Obsession Fortnite Emote
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Obsession Fortnite release date is Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The crossover only features one skin, which is Nikki. Just like the movie, the new Fortnite skin will recreate Nikki’s iconic frown animation and even features her “No No No” line as an emote.

The Nikki Fortnite skin will be available in the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Because of time zone differences, the crossover will arrive on October 22 in some regions. Here is a table showing when the Obsession Fortnite skin will be available in every major region:

RegionRelease dateRelease time
United States (Pacific)Wednesday, October 215 PM PDT
United States (Eastern)Wednesday, October 218 PM EDT
Brazil (Brasília)Wednesday, October 219 PM BRT
United KingdomThursday, October 221 AM BST
Central EuropeThursday, October 222 AM CEST
South AfricaThursday, October 222 AM SAST
United Arab EmiratesThursday, October 224 AM GST
IndiaThursday, October 225:30 AM IST
SingaporeThursday, October 228 AM SGT
JapanThursday, October 229 AM JST
South KoreaThursday, October 229 AM KST
Australia (Sydney)Thursday, October 2211 AM AEDT
New ZealandThursday, October 221 PM NZDT

Obsession Fortnite Bundle Items and Estimated Prices

Obsession Fortnite Bundle Items
Screenshot: Epic Games, FireMonkey

Dataminers have also fully revealed everything included in the Obsession Fortnite bundle as well. The Fortnitemares 2026 crossover has many cosmetic references to the hit Curry Barker film, such as the One Wish Willow Back Bling and the broken bottle pickaxe.

In case you were wondering, no, Bear is not included, as the crossover only features one skin. Here is everything included in the Obsession Fortnite bundle and its estimated individual pricing:

CosmeticItem typeEstimated price
NikkiOutfit1,500 V-Bucks
One Wish WillowBack Bling800 V-Bucks
Nikki’s Broken BottlePickaxe400 V-Bucks
No No No…Emote500 V-Bucks

We estimate that the Obsession Fortnite bundle should cost between 1,600 to 2,000 V-Bucks with a the usual 40% discount new items get applied. That said, this is an estimate based on recent bundles, and not a final price.

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