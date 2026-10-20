Obsession Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Bundle Items Confirmed

Dataminers have revealed the Obsession Fortnite skin early, giving us a preview of what Nikki looks like in the battle royale. Here is when Obsession comes to Fortnite, including release times, bundle items, and estimated cosmetic prices.
Obsession Fortnite Skin Revealed – First Look at Nikki
Back when the Obsession Fortnite collab was first announced, we only got a picture of the One Wish Willow in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer. As a result, many players have been wondering when we would get to see what the Obsession Fortnite skin looks like. Well, thanks to datamine leaks, we don’t have to speculate anymore!
Videos by VICE
The Obsession Fortnite skin featuring Nikki has been fully revealed early by dataminers, who posted a showcase of the new cosmetics online. For your convenience, we have posted an HD image below to give you a first look at Nikki in-game:
Nikki Outfit
When Does Obsession Come to Fortnite? Release Date and Times
The Obsession Fortnite release date is Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The crossover only features one skin, which is Nikki. Just like the movie, the new Fortnite skin will recreate Nikki’s iconic frown animation and even features her “No No No” line as an emote.
The Nikki Fortnite skin will be available in the Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Because of time zone differences, the crossover will arrive on October 22 in some regions. Here is a table showing when the Obsession Fortnite skin will be available in every major region:
|Region
|Release date
|Release time
|United States (Pacific)
|Wednesday, October 21
|5 PM PDT
|United States (Eastern)
|Wednesday, October 21
|8 PM EDT
|Brazil (Brasília)
|Wednesday, October 21
|9 PM BRT
|United Kingdom
|Thursday, October 22
|1 AM BST
|Central Europe
|Thursday, October 22
|2 AM CEST
|South Africa
|Thursday, October 22
|2 AM SAST
|United Arab Emirates
|Thursday, October 22
|4 AM GST
|India
|Thursday, October 22
|5:30 AM IST
|Singapore
|Thursday, October 22
|8 AM SGT
|Japan
|Thursday, October 22
|9 AM JST
|South Korea
|Thursday, October 22
|9 AM KST
|Australia (Sydney)
|Thursday, October 22
|11 AM AEDT
|New Zealand
|Thursday, October 22
|1 PM NZDT
Obsession Fortnite Bundle Items and Estimated Prices
Dataminers have also fully revealed everything included in the Obsession Fortnite bundle as well. The Fortnitemares 2026 crossover has many cosmetic references to the hit Curry Barker film, such as the One Wish Willow Back Bling and the broken bottle pickaxe.
In case you were wondering, no, Bear is not included, as the crossover only features one skin. Here is everything included in the Obsession Fortnite bundle and its estimated individual pricing:
|Cosmetic
|Item type
|Estimated price
|Nikki
|Outfit
|1,500 V-Bucks
|One Wish Willow
|Back Bling
|800 V-Bucks
|Nikki’s Broken Bottle
|Pickaxe
|400 V-Bucks
|No No No…
|Emote
|500 V-Bucks
We estimate that the Obsession Fortnite bundle should cost between 1,600 to 2,000 V-Bucks with a the usual 40% discount new items get applied. That said, this is an estimate based on recent bundles, and not a final price.