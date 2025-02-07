Oh, We Get Two Free Games From the Epic Games Store This Week -- And I’m Terrified of One of Them

The Epic Games Store harvest is bountiful this week! So, rather than the traditional one free game that’s typically up for grabs, we get two this time. Our lovely contestants are Beyond Blue and the highly divisive Humankind. But, between the two, I really don’t want to mess with Beyond Blue. Not because it’s bad, but because I did some research, watched some clips, and a Negan quote from The Walking Dead flashed into my mind like a blinding light.

“I hope you got your shittin’ pants on.”

The Epic Games Store apparently wants me in an early grave. So, let me break it down. Beyond Blue is a single-player narrative-centric game with a nice, chill premise. “Set in the near future, Beyond Blue explores the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. Become a part of a newly-formed research team using groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted.”

Reading that Epic Games Store blurb, you’d think, “Wow, what an adorable idea!” Then, I saw the trailer. Nope. Uh-uh. I won’t do it.

It’s funny — I don’t have a particular fear of the ocean. But, for some reason, that trailer messed me up. I swear that Monstro from Pinocchio shows up toward the end. I understand, Epic Games Store. You want me to enjoy the majesty of the ocean and all its splendid creatures. But, I’m not trying to have a heart attack. (…Inevitably, I probably will play it and be terrified from start to finish.)

Screenshot: E-Line Media (Thanks, I hate it.)

but the epic games store also gives ‘humankind’ a redemption tour

Now, on to Humankind. I’ll give you one thing, Epic. You sure know how to represent ’em. Humankind is a grand strategy game that suffered from what I call “Aggressive Notquitelikeism.” To fans of the genre, it wasn’t quite like Civilization, and it wasn’t quite like Crusader Kings. From reviewers to players, the consensus seemed to be “Ehhh, it’s fine?” I will readily admit, though, Humankind being billed as Amplitude Studios’ “magnum opus” is very, very unfortunate. Maybe they shouldn’t have led with that.

But, hey, it’s free on the Epic Games Store now! You can form your own opinions. Ignore Steam’s “Mixed” consensus, and don’t look up its Metacritic page, either. You’ll be happier if you go in blind (maybe).