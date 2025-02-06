‘Civilization 7’ Wasted No Time — Releasing Its First Major Update Before Launch To Keep Aspiring Conquerors Happy

I never had the patience for games like Civilization or Crusader Kings, to be honest. I get why people like them — and practically, I should adore the grand strategy genre! Perhaps Civilization 7 will be my first serious foray into the chaos, especially with 2K on top of substantial updates. Though the game officially releases on February 11, those who pre-ordered certain editions were able to play the game a few days early. So, let’s see what 2K has cookin’ with the latest Patch 1.01.
‘civilization 7’ Patch 1.01 update details
‘civilization 7’ General tweaks and fixes
All Platforms
- Moving onto a Bridge no longer ends a Unit’s movement
- Removed -2 Happiness “Social Policy Lost” penalty when changing Social Policies during Celebrations
- Ports can now be built on Navigable Rivers
- Updated growth thresholds to ensure they never decrease
- Tiles impacted by nuclear fallout no longer produce Yields
- Town upgrade costs now scale with game speed for better pacing
- Relationships can no longer reach Helpful while at war with another Leader
‘civilization 7’ ai adjustments
All Platforms
- AI now prioritizes pillaging any available tiles before attacking a Settlement’s center
- AI leaders now accept and reject Peace Deals more appropriately
- Commander Orders and Group attacks now behave more consistently
- Improved AI navy ability to target plots on shore
- Improved AI ability to use Migrant Units if space is available
UI fixes
All Platforms
- Updated minimap to show tile ownership by player
- Added new information to the City Details screen that shows where a Town is sending its food and what Town a City is receiving food from
- Added Auto Unit Cycle option to toggle on/off when a Unit has remaining movement
- Added custom Religion naming
- Policy screen now shows how many free slots are available
‘civilization 7’ Narrative System
All Platforms
- Reward description clarified on multiple Discovery Events
- All Legacy Paths Civilopedia pages have been added to the Ages tab
- Added Civilopedia entries for Ocean Exploration, Railroads, Specialists, Amphibious, Embark, Fortify, and Intercept
System Adjustments and Performance
Windows PC
- Improvements to leader lighting and shadows on high-end graphics settings
- Upscaling settings are now automatically configured based on PC hardware
All Platforms
- Addressed a number of crash issues reported by some users
‘civilization 7’ Audio and Visual tweaks
All Platforms
- Road creation and connection logic updated to ensure consistent connections for better-looking roads and railroads
- Railroad assets now appear on Rural and Improved tiles
- Added text-to-speech narration
- Fixed missing VFX across various Units
- Updated VFX triggers on Volcanos
- Updated VFX for Rivers
- Updated color of Plague VFX from green to yellow
- Adjusted timing on some leader VO
- Fixed missing sounds across various Units
- Fixed missing sounds across the Independent Powers screen
- Fixed missing sounds across various UI
- Fixed audio timing loops for certain Wonders
- Updated audio for certain quotes to play with correct VO
Miscellaneous
All Platforms
- Premium items obtained from the Deluxe Edition and Founders Edition can be toggled on/off