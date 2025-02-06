VICE
‘Civilization 7’ Wasted No Time — Releasing Its First Major Update Before Launch To Keep Aspiring Conquerors Happy

2K sprung into action, releasing a major update for ‘Civilization 7,’ the latest in a storied 4X grand strategy series!

'Civilization 7' Wasted No Time -- Releasing Its First Major Update To Keep Aspiring Conquerors Happy
Screenshot: 2K
I never had the patience for games like Civilization or Crusader Kings, to be honest. I get why people like them — and practically, I should adore the grand strategy genre! Perhaps Civilization 7 will be my first serious foray into the chaos, especially with 2K on top of substantial updates. Though the game officially releases on February 11, those who pre-ordered certain editions were able to play the game a few days early. So, let’s see what 2K has cookin’ with the latest Patch 1.01.

‘civilization 7’ Patch 1.01 update details

‘civilization 7’ General tweaks and fixes

All Platforms

  • Moving onto a Bridge no longer ends a Unit’s movement
  • Removed -2 Happiness “Social Policy Lost” penalty when changing Social Policies during Celebrations
  • Ports can now be built on Navigable Rivers
  • Updated growth thresholds to ensure they never decrease
  • Tiles impacted by nuclear fallout no longer produce Yields
  • Town upgrade costs now scale with game speed for better pacing
  • Relationships can no longer reach Helpful while at war with another Leader

‘civilization 7’ ai adjustments

All Platforms

  • AI now prioritizes pillaging any available tiles before attacking a Settlement’s center
  • AI leaders now accept and reject Peace Deals more appropriately
  • Commander Orders and Group attacks now behave more consistently
  • Improved AI navy ability to target plots on shore
  • Improved AI ability to use Migrant Units if space is available

UI fixes

All Platforms

  • Updated minimap to show tile ownership by player
  • Added new information to the City Details screen that shows where a Town is sending its food and what Town a City is receiving food from
  • Added Auto Unit Cycle option to toggle on/off when a Unit has remaining movement
  • Added custom Religion naming
  • Policy screen now shows how many free slots are available

‘civilization 7’ Narrative System

All Platforms

  • Reward description clarified on multiple Discovery Events
  • All Legacy Paths Civilopedia pages have been added to the Ages tab
  • Added Civilopedia entries for Ocean Exploration, Railroads, Specialists, Amphibious, Embark, Fortify, and Intercept
waypoint-civilization
Screenshot: 2K

System Adjustments and Performance

Windows PC

  • Improvements to leader lighting and shadows on high-end graphics settings
  • Upscaling settings are now automatically configured based on PC hardware

All Platforms

  • Addressed a number of crash issues reported by some users

‘civilization 7’ Audio and Visual tweaks

All Platforms

  • Road creation and connection logic updated to ensure consistent connections for better-looking roads and railroads
  • Railroad assets now appear on Rural and Improved tiles
  • Added text-to-speech narration
  • Fixed missing VFX across various Units
  • Updated VFX triggers on Volcanos
  • Updated VFX for Rivers
  • Updated color of Plague VFX from green to yellow
  • Adjusted timing on some leader VO
  • Fixed missing sounds across various Units
  • Fixed missing sounds across the Independent Powers screen
  • Fixed missing sounds across various UI
  • Fixed audio timing loops for certain Wonders
  • Updated audio for certain quotes to play with correct VO

Miscellaneous

All Platforms

  • Premium items obtained from the Deluxe Edition and Founders Edition can be toggled on/off
