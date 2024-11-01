‘NBA 2K’: And The 2K is For Dollars 

I love basketball. It was my first love growing up, I played AAU ball, and I’ve mentioned before that Kobe was my favorite player ever. So naturally, I’ve spent a great deal of time playing NBA games.

NBA Live, NBA Courtside, The Jam games, and of course NBA 2K. I’ve put hours upon hours into the 2K series since the first game on the Dreamcast. Visual Concepts has always put together a technically sound basketball game. That has never been in doubt.

Videos by VICE

The problem lies in the predatory and aggressive monetization that has existed in the franchise for almost 10 years. A decision that has led to a decline in overall quality in the career mode, and a loss of focus on what matters in that mode.

tHE NBA DOESN’T EVEN MOVE LIKE THIS

Screenshot: 2K

The only real complaint I’ve had with the 2K series in recent years is just how in your face the game is about getting you to spend money. From the moment you get into the main menu, you’re met with a pop-up that’s asking you for money. I can’t even get into a mode first?!

The most egregious version of this is what you see in the MyCareer mode. I need everyone working on the game to see this: no one wants to start off as a 60 overall and grind their way up to enjoying a single player experience. We play the game to escape to a world where we could be an NBA player. Not work like one.

And even that would be forgivable if you weren’t incentivized to spend money by way of The Park and The City. The 2K series has essentially become another form of social media because of these modes. The issue is that in order to enjoy it with other people, you have to be around an 82 overall just to have a shot. And more often than not, people have spent the money to get to the 90’s on day one.

BRING BACK JUST BEING A SPORTS GAME

I’m not as anti-microtransaction as I used to be. But I’m 100% against how 2K seems to believe it should be done. Games are 70 dollars a pop now. No one should have to be forced to spend another 50-75 to get full enjoyment out of a yearly sports game out the box.

Grinding isn’t fun in a game where you’re simulating doing something you can only dream of. Some people live vicariously through these games and career mode experiences. Unfortunately, this is the way they’ve chosen to handle this game and it’s a shame. Because despite all of this, it’s still a very good pure NBA gameplay experience. There’s just too much extra surrounding it to ignore.

