ON DECK: Figgy

It’s time for some disco – A little frisky disco, though, with a drop or two of darkness intermingled with all that funk. Figgy’s up ON DECK and we’ve been all about his tunage since we premiered his “The Truth” during the Summer. The Freshmore and Symbols affiliated producer/DJ comes outta the gate with some Shalamar on this one, so you can pick up the right vibes early on. Later, he drops his own remix of Akon amidst some Joy Orbison, Vanilla Ace, and Klaves.

TRACKLIST

Shalamar – There It Is (Honom edit)

Dimitry Liss – You Ma Suga, Ma Salt

Figgy – All That I Need

D’Angelo – Spanish Joing (Vestalus Edit)

Fig Edits – Make Me Feel

Duff Disco – Just In TIme

Fig Edits – Keep On

Figgy – No Doubt

Mickey – LA Anyway

Akon – Right Now Nah Nah Nah (Figgy Remix)

Body Language – Good Things

Obey City – 100% Chance of Rain

Junktion – Funkingreattimes

Wet – Move Me (Taches Remix)

Joy Orbison – Donell

Vanilla Ace – Your Body

Metro Area – Mirua

Sleepyhead – Another Love

Phil Weeks – Show You Love (4 U Dancers Mix)

Dunes – Did You Know

Klaves – People

Find Figgy on FB // Soundcloud // Twitter