ON DECK: Figgy

It’s time for some disco – A little frisky disco, though, with a drop or two of darkness intermingled with all that funk. Figgy’s up ON DECK and we’ve been all about his tunage since we premiered his “The Truth” during the Summer. The Freshmore and Symbols affiliated producer/DJ comes outta the gate with some Shalamar on this one, so you can pick up the right vibes early on. Later, he drops his own remix of Akon amidst some Joy Orbison, Vanilla Ace, and Klaves.
TRACKLIST
Shalamar – There It Is (Honom edit)
Dimitry Liss – You Ma Suga, Ma Salt
Figgy – All That I Need
D’Angelo – Spanish Joing (Vestalus Edit)
Fig Edits – Make Me Feel
Duff Disco – Just In TIme
Fig Edits – Keep On
Figgy – No Doubt
Mickey – LA Anyway
Akon – Right Now Nah Nah Nah (Figgy Remix)
Body Language – Good Things
Obey City – 100% Chance of Rain
Junktion – Funkingreattimes
Wet – Move Me (Taches Remix)
Joy Orbison – Donell
Vanilla Ace – Your Body
Metro Area – Mirua
Sleepyhead – Another Love
Phil Weeks – Show You Love (4 U Dancers Mix)
Dunes – Did You Know
Klaves – People
Videos by VICE
Find Figgy on FB // Soundcloud // Twitter