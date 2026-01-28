Full PS5 January 2026 System Update Patch Notes (Including Read Receipts Feature)

PlayStation 5 owners should be able to download the latest system update today. The new patch includes a handful of system improvements, including an interesting new social feature inspired by mobile devices.

Screenshot: PlayStation

The latest firmware for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console went live this morning, January 28, and should be available for owners to download now. This time around the patch is bringing an interesting new feature to the system’s social options.

Videos by VICE

Read Receipts will allow players to toggle the option on and off. When the feature is enabled, players can allow their friends to see whether they have read their messages on the PS5 or the PlayStation App yet.

In addition to the Read Receipts feature, this update also adds the convenient option to jump directly from the Friends Activity widget to the Welcome Hub. This is a minor, but pretty nice quality of life improvement for more social players who spend a lot of time in multiplayer games and interacting with their friends on the console.

Here are the complete patch notes for today’s update:

You can now jump directly from the Friends Activity widget in your Welcome Hub to the games your friends are playing.

You can now turn on read receipts to show other players when you’ve read their messages. To turn on your read receipts, go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Privacy > View and Customize Your Privacy Settings. Under Communication and multiplayer, set Show read receipts to other players on PS5 and PlayStation App to Allow. This feature will be rolled out gradually, and some users will be able to use it when the system software update is released.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

It is worth noting that this Read Receipt toggle is a universal setting for your PSN account. Once enabled on your console, the feature will automatically sync with the PlayStation App on iOS and Android.

Gamers who are currently debating whether to jump into the PlayStation ecosystem with a PS5 Pro purchase or hold out a few more years for a PS6 can review our guide now.

The January 2026 software update for the PS5 is available now. Keep in mind that the Read Receipts feature is being rolled out gradually, so don’t be alarmed if you don’t see it after completing the update install.