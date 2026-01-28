Everything We Know About the Yosemite National Park Graffiti Incident

There are fewer things in life that piss me off more than this.

Over the weekend, vandals tagged parts of Yosemite National Park with graffiti, scrawling the word “Yeti” across a large boulder, a door, and an informational sign near Bridalveil Fall. What breaks my brain is that someone stood in a place people travel across the world to experience, took in all that natural beauty, and still thought, “Yeah, let’s f**k this up.” There’s no version of self-expression that requires defacing a place people come to revere and protect.

Videos by VICE

The vandalism was captured in an Instagram video posted Sunday by @ando2chill, which quickly circulated. In the clip, the avid rock climber showed multiple tagged surfaces and summed up the collective mood in one blunt sentence. “What’s wrong with people? Should be $5,000 fine and 6 months in jail for people vandalizing national parks,” they wrote.

Yosemite Was Tagged With Graffiti and People Are Rightfully Furious

That sentiment traveled fast. On Reddit and other platforms, where the photos now live, commenters didn’t hold back. One wrote, “I’ll never understand what possesses people to destroy what is irreplaceable and precious.”

Another said graffiti anywhere should face serious punishment, adding, “This isn’t art, it’s the worst element of society marking territory like a dog pi–ing on something.” It’s harsh language, but it reflects a very real line people draw around public lands. These places aren’t neutral walls or forgotten alleyways. They’re shared inheritance.

Yosemite doesn’t see this kind of thing constantly, which is part of why it hits so hard. The last major incident happened in 2022, when blue and white spray paint appeared at dozens of spots along the Yosemite Falls Trail, as reported by The Fresno Bee. Before that, there was the infamous “creepytings” tagger nearly a decade ago, who left acrylic artwork across Yosemite, Death Valley, and Crater Lake. Every time, the reaction is the same disbelief followed by cleanup that costs time, money, and sometimes permanent damage.

Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gediman told The Fresno Bee in 2022 that vandalism has been seen in the park before on rocks, trees, buildings, and signs. He also explained that penalties vary depending on what materials were used and whether plants, wildlife, or structures were harmed. In other words, this isn’t a harmless prank. It’s a federal crime.

As of Monday, January 26, no arrests had been made, and no suspects identified. That’s the part that stings. Someone walked into one of the most protected and beloved places in the country, left their mark, and walked out feeling smug as hell.

People love to say nature will outlast us. That’s comforting, but it’s not a free pass. Parks survive because people respect them. When someone decides their tag matters more than a place millions come to feel small in the best way, it’s not rebellion or expression. It’s selfishness. Hard stop.