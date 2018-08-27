Orange and Raspberry Clafoutis Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cups|310 ml whole milk

6 tablespoons|85 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon orange extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 large eggs

1 orange, zested and segmented (juices reserved)

kosher salt, to taste

¾ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour

3 ounces|85 grams raspberries

confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Grease a 9-inch cast-iron skillet with butter. Combine the milk, granulated sugar, orange and vanilla extracts, the eggs, orange zest and juice, and salt in a blender. Don’t add the orange segments! Blend for a few seconds to mix ingredients, then add the flour and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour the batter into the prepared skillet, then distribute orange segments and berries evenly over the top. Bake until a skewer inserted into the batter comes out clean and a golden crust has formed on the top and bottom of the clafoutis, about 30 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.

