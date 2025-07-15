The Oura Ring 3 Is on the Most Confusing, Scattershot Sale I’ve Seen in Years

Wow. Just, wow. I’m used to stumbling over deals in which various colors and sizes are discounted at different rates when they share an identical retail price. Sometimes certain sizes or colors aren’t on sale at all.

And so it is with this deal on the Oura Ring 3, a health-monitoring smart ring. But trying to nail down exactly how much of a deal it is for you is virtually impossible. With each of the Oura Ring 3’s six colors, two shapes, and eight ring sizes listed separately, there are 96 combinations, and their pricing is all over the place.

Still, it’s on sale, maybe even in your size. Mostly. Probably.

discounts of varying amounts

This isn’t the latest Oura Ring. They’re up to the Oura Ring 4 by now, which launched in October 2024. There’s no discount on it, and the cheapest version sells for $349.

What’s on sale is the Oura Ring 3, the 3rd generation of the health-monitoring smart ring. Just a couple of months ago, Oura handed out a batch of free upgrades in a free software update, too.

Some are sold out. Some are on one of those fake, eternal sales where it’s constantly “discounted” to a certain price. Some are simply more expensive than others, meaning that if only your fingers were of a different size, you’d pay a different price.

Oura’s official site displays pricing in a far more sane way. There’s the Horizon, a perfectly round Oura Ring shaped like, well, a ring. Silver and black are the cheapest, and they’re on sale right now for $249, down from $299.

Heritage, which had a plateau-shaped flat section at the top of the ring, is on sale for even less. Silver and black run $199, down from $299. Stealth, a flat black, costs a far pricier $279, although its retail price is $349.