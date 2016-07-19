Pictureplane’s “Joyrider” Video Celebrates Love and Diesel-Fueled Recklessness

Brooklyn-based musician Travis Egedy, aka Pictureplane, has shared a playfully romantic video for “Joyrider” off his 2015 LP Technomancer. Directed by NYC filmmaker Guy Kozak, the clip finds Egedy singing and bobbing along to the pop and punk-styled rave track in a number of car-centric commercial spaces. It’s tongue-in-cheek but enjoyable in its silliness, featuring clips of Egedy driving through the night (presumably in a stolen car) like a science fiction protagonist, performing for the camera in a junkyard, and setting up shop in motor garage that looks akin to a net art exhibition.

Egedy gave us some background for the video via email: “This was all shot in one day on Cinco De Mayo,” he said. “I wanted the video to have some sort of automobile theme because the lyrics are basically sung from the perspective of a person inside of a stolen car professing their love to someone or something. “Joyrider’” is a love song about avoiding any sort of law and stealing cars. The freedom of the drift.”

The artist recently made a paranormally-themed set of Magic: The Gathering cards for himself and all his friends; in May he reviewed a performance art piece called “Authority Figure,” which made the audience take a personality quiz measuring their psychological endurance before buying tickets.

LA imprint Anticon released Technomancer last fall. Egedy will be going on tour with The Faint and Gang of Four this fall, which you can learn more about below.

Pictureplane tour dates:

* = with The Faint and Gang of Four

