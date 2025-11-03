Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Leak Reveals Origin of Mega Evolutions

A Pokémon Legends Z-A leak has just confirmed the true origin of Mega Evolutions. A leaked questline in the upcoming PLZA expansion answers one of the Pokémon series’ biggest mysteries!

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Quest Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Reddit

We are still months away from the launch of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC, and information about the expansion continues to leak early online. The latest leak centers around a questline that reveals the origins of Mega Evolutions.

According to a post on the PokeLeaks subreddit, the leaked story cutscene reveals that Rayquaza was the true origin of Mega Evolutions.

More specifically, when AZ fired the Ultimate Weapon 3,000 years ago, it transformed meteors in the sky into the first Mega Stones. This then led to the transformation of Mega Rayquaza.

In the cutscene, Emma states: “Mega Stones formed three thousand years ago when certain stones were irradiated by the light. The energy of the Legendary Pokémon—that was fired from the Ultimate Weapon.”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Reddit

Interestingly, it’s also confirmed that the reason new Mega Evolutions have been discovered is because of Lysandre firing the Ultimate Weapon a second time in Pokémon X and Y.

The cutscene is a bit unclear on whether Mega Rayquaza’s energy made additional Mega Stones form. However, the Hoenn Legendary is, in fact, the first Pokémon to ever Mega Evolve. It appears the Flying-type Pokémon swallowed one of the meteors that was struck by the weapon’s beam.

PLZA Mega Dimension Story Leak Reveals New Lore Connections

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Another interesting mystery solved is the Anistar Sundial in Pokémon X and Y. In the Gen 6 RPGs, players could upgrade their Mega Ring by visiting the strange pink stone in the postgame. Doing this allowed you to discover new Mega Stones. In the 2013 games, the Anistar Sundial is described as “being from space.”

However, according to the leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension cutscene, the Anistar Sundial is potentially made from the Mythical Pokémon Diancie. In the same quest, Emma reveals, “Diancie is so pretty. Its glimmer reminds me of the Anistar Sundial.”

This is pretty neat. For years, players have speculated that the mysterious stone looked similar to the Gen 6 Legendary Pokémon.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

This isn’t the first time Game Freak has hinted at the origins of Mega Evolutions. In the Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes, the Delta Episode reveals that Mega Rayquaza is the first Pokémon to Mega Evolve. However, the leaked PLZA Mega Dimension cutscene reveals new details about how Mega Stones were formed after the event. It will be fascinating to see if the Pokémon Legends Z-A expansion will have even more lore revelations.