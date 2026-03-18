Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness Suddenly Returns After 20 Years on Switch 2

Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness has officially returned on the Nintendo Switch 2, giving Trainers a chance to revisit one of the most unique Pokémon spin-offs ever made. This marks the first time the beloved GameCube title has been available to players in over twenty years.

Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness Switch 2 Release Explained

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Yes, you read that right, Trainers. Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2. The cult-classic Pokémon title originally launched on the GameCube back in 2005 and served as a sequel to Pokémon Colosseum, continuing the story of Shadow Pokémon in the Orre region.

Videos by VICE

Despite being beloved by fans, the game has been nearly impossible to play for decades without original console hardware. The wait is finally over, though, as Nintendo quietly added the fan-favorite RPG to the Switch 2 GameCube library in the middle of the night.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

However, Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness is only available to players who own a Nintendo Switch 2 and have an active Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) + Expansion Pack membership. Unfortunately, the game itself is not available to be purchased separately on the eShop.

How to Play Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness on Switch 2

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you want to jump back into Gale of Darkness, here’s exactly what you need to do:

You must have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $3.99 a month, or $49 a year.

Next, click the ‘Nintendo Switch Online’ app on your Switch 2 Home Menu.

Select ‘Nintendo Classics’ and then navigate to the ‘GameCube’ library.

Download the ‘Nintendo GameCube Classics’ app to your Switch 2.

Open the Nintendo GameCube Classics app and select Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness.

Once installed, you can play the full GameCube version directly on your Nintendo Switch 2.

Why This Pokémon Release Is a Big Deal

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness has been stuck on the GameCube since 2005, with no modern ports, remasters, or Virtual Console versions. Physical copies have also become extremely hard to obtain over the years, with prices becoming very expensive on auction sites such as eBay.

For many Pokémon fans who grew up in the 90s, Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness is also a title that they are very nostalgic for. It was one of the series’ first games after Nintendo made the transition to 3D with the N64. The spin-off title is not your typical Pokémon game either, as it’s more of a story-driven experience. With its release on Switch 2, a new generation can finally experience the long-lost title for the very first time.

Will Pokémon Colosseum Also Come to Switch 2?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

No, there currently is no Pokémon Colosseum Switch 2 release date announced. In fact, a port of the 2003 GameCube title has not even been officially confirmed yet. Back in 2025, several leaks and rumors suggested that Pokémon Colosseum would also be added to the Switch 2 Nintendo Switch Online library. However, that has yet to happen.

I know what you are thinking: why release Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness and not the first game, Colosseum? Trust me, as a long-time Pokémon fan, I’m just as perplexed as you. After all, Gale of Darkness is a direct sequel and features major story connections, including Shadow Pokémon mechanics and the Orre region narrative.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

At the same time, it would seem that if Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness can get a second life on Switch 2, then surely a Pokémon Colosseum port could follow. Right? Still, it does feel odd that The Pokémon Company chose to release the sequel first instead of the original entry.

Maybe it’s tied to licensing or development challenges. Or maybe Gale of Darkness is simply the more popular title among fans. Either way, this is a huge win for Pokémon fans. If you never got the chance to experience Pokémon XD Gale of Darkness back in the GameCube era, now is the perfect time to jump in and explore one of the franchise’s most unique adventures.