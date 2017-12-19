Pommes Aligot Recipe

Servings: 10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds 3 ounces|1 kilogram Yukon gold potatoes

2 pounds 12 ounces|1 ¼ kilograms unsalted butter

7 ounces|200 grams whole milk

cheese curds to match the volume of potatoes

2 tablespoons roasted garlic

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Cover the potatoes with water in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 35 minutes, then drain and set aside until cool enough to handle. With towel in hand, quickly peel the skins off of the potatoes using a knife. Pass the potatoes through a super fine sieve or ricer into a large saucepan. Dry out the potatoes over medium-high, being careful not to scorch the bottom. Add the butter in small increments, stirring, until emulsified, then add more butter. If it breaks add some milk to re-emulsify. Add the roasted garlic purée, then whip the potatoes together with the cheese curds until melted.

