Pommes Aligot Recipe

pommes-aligotes
Servings: 10
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds 3 ounces|1 kilogram Yukon gold potatoes
2 pounds 12 ounces|1 ¼ kilograms unsalted butter
7 ounces|200 grams whole milk
cheese curds to match the volume of potatoes
2 tablespoons roasted garlic
kosher salt, to taste

Directions

  1. Cover the potatoes with water in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 35 minutes, then drain and set aside until cool enough to handle.
  2. With towel in hand, quickly peel the skins off of the potatoes using a knife. Pass the potatoes through a super fine sieve or ricer into a large saucepan. Dry out the potatoes over medium-high, being careful not to scorch the bottom. Add the butter in small increments, stirring, until emulsified, then add more butter. If it breaks add some milk to re-emulsify.
  3. Add the roasted garlic purée, then whip the potatoes together with the cheese curds until melted.

