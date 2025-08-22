Poncle, the Team Behind Vampire Survivors, Is Publishing Games Now—Starting With Kill The Brickman

Vampire Survivors hit like a ton of bricks. It also spawned several games in the same vein. It’s one of those games that makes you look at the studio that made it and say, “You can have my money anytime.”

And they get it—every time. I bought every single bit of DLC they released for that game. And now Poncle is into publishing games. So, of course, the first game they publish is weird as hell.

Enter Kill The Brickman.

kill the brickman brings back memories

Kill The Brickman is a retro arcade-inspired, roguelike, brick-breaking game. If you’ve ever spent hours in front of a computer playing Breakout like I did, this may be the game for you. Check out the Steam description:

“Build your own bullet-blasting loadouts by combining relics, clip layouts, and bizarre bullets that explode, corrode, and multiply. Every run is a new experiment. Every build is a puzzle. Every bullet is a brick-busting tool to bring home the bank.

Shoot your way through chapters, face off against powerful bosses, and uncover synergies that turn your humble pee shooter into a galaxy-defying hand cannon. With hundreds of relics and a variety of build options, the depth here goes way deeper than just aim and fire.”

What none of that tells you is that the bricks have faces. And the bullets also have faces. That’s right, the Brickman is real. And he will haunt your dreams. It’s like Nintendo deciding to make the Thwomps have human faces.

I’m excited to give this game a shot for no other reason than it’s just weird. As I’ve said before, we need more weird games. The indies are the perfect place for that.

Kill The Brickman is out now for PC.