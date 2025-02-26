‘Sodaman’ – A Carbonated Indie Fire Fight in Early Access (Hands-On Impressions)

I’ve spent a little over 20 hours totally locked in on the world of Sodaman, an indie game in Early Access on Steam that almost defies coherent explanation. It’s a bullet-heaven, rogue-lite, twin-stick shooter with deckbuilding elements that takes inspiration from the Poncle’s Vampire Survivors among other games. It’s fast, it’s frantic, it’s not without its flaws, but most important of all its a very good time.

The premise of the game is exactly what the title states. You control Sodaman, a super soldier who fights off alien insectoids with the power of soda. After the world goes through the Sodapocalypse, all sodas in the world are left without their fizz. Sodaman, of course, will not stand for this and sets out to make things right. My favorite thing about this is the real life inspiration behind the game.

Sodaman is being developed by a 4 person team. One of those 4 devs quit smoking and in the place of cigarettes, he picked up soda. He drank it so much that his friends started calling him “Sodaman” and here we are. And honestly, I could get behind the game because of the simple fact that there is nothing more indicative of a good friendship than clowning your boy for making his life better.

‘SODAMAN’ IS VAMPIRE SURVIVORS TURNED UP TO 11

Screenshot: GameDev.ist

Once the cutscene for the incredibly ridiculous (in the most positive terms) story was over, I dropped into the world ready to fire off on some mechanized bugs. What followed was a few minutes of me flexing my twin-stick shooter skills, but quickly realizing that wasn’t enough. This is where the Survivors influence comes in. As you kill enemies, you get crystals that you can level up and select different soda-related power ups that range from increasing attack power to enemies being struck by lightning every time you reload.

All over the mini-map, there are symbols that signify chests that you can open up by standing next to them for a few seconds. These are the cards that you can use to further augment your run. When you open the chest, you get to choose from one of two cards, with a reroll available. You get five card slots and combining them with the power ups you get for leveling up can create some pretty solid builds. All of mine to this point of skewed towards my aggressive playstyle in these types of games. But if you want something a bit more defense based, it’s more than doable. Sodaman puts you at the mercy of RNGeezus, but there are enough chests scattered on the map to be able to get your desired build.

Of course, there are some flaws. Power-up types need a better explanation. There are strike, deploy and spark cards that are their own category of power-up. A little detail on what that means early on would go a long way. Additionally, there is a noticeable difficulty spike as you progress. The issue lies in the way upgrades come. There are different tiers going from common to legendary. The common ones don’t feel like they make any difference, while the legendary is enemy melting stuff if you can string enough of them together. But of course Sodaman‘s RNG being what it is, sometimes you’ll be stuck with lower tier power-ups as the enemies get faster and more aggressive.

I STILL HAVE ZERO ISSUE RECOMMENDING THIS GAME TO ANYONE

Screenshot: GameDev.ist

It’s Early Access and a small team, by and large you know what you’re going to get. But the devs are aware of the balancing issues and have been releasing fairly frequent updates to get certain bugs and things cleared as they work on larger updates to the game. For $3.99 though? It’s worth getting and seeing how the game progresses.

After all, once March 3rd gets here, the sale ends and the price jumps to a whopping $4.99. Remember, not every Early Access title is going to be Hades 2. I’m enjoying my time with it. And in some ways, I’m even enjoying the early challenge of figuring the game out before they balance it. Gives me something to really shoot for. Just remember to give some grace to smaller dev teams. Sodaman is still a pretty good time for it to be at this stage.