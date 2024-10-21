‘Vampire Survivors’ Is Getting ‘Castlevania’ DLC, and I’m Not Okay

Vampire Survivors is giving Halloween an extra vampiric flair this year! Poncle is teaming up with Konami to release a Castlevania-centric DLC pack for everyone’s favorite addictive game!

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania is dropping on October 31, meaning I’ll be firmly on my couch for this year’s Halloween. “This all-out celebration has over 20 new characters, 40+ weapons including more whips than you can count on one hand, 30+ music tracks from Vampire Survivors historic composers Daniele Zandara and Filippo Vicarelli, but also from fan-favorites Evelyn Lark and Keygen Church! The BIGGEST stage we’ve made yet! Even though we’re literally at Dracula’s Castle, there’s still zero vampires? And the cherry on top: a man.”

I’m ready, Poncle. I hopped on the Vampire Survivors train late. I was scrolling through Game Pass, saw it, and remembered that everyone loved it. “Eh, I’ll download it — why not?” It sat in my library for a longer time than I’d care to admit. But eventually, I booted it up just to see what all the hype was about. Before I knew it, five hours had passed, and I was hooked.

'vampire survivors' is back to absorb your time all over again

I’m not the only one who lost their mind when this trailer dropped out of nowhere. “I’m crying. This is the perfect thing that could happen to celebrate the Vampire Survivors anniversary. The most Castlevania thing ever, and it’s not even a Castlevania game,” one YouTube commenter said. You know, it is the most obvious collaboration ever. It’s the perfect time for it, too!

And for so much content? It’s only going to be $3.99. I truly don’t know what to do with myself. I saw the trailer, yelled, and then immediately started typing. If this article ends up being less “cohesive,” know that I’m crackling with excitement over this! Another YouTube commenter perfectly summed this whole event up.

“Pricing this MEGA COLLAB at only $4 is an outright insane concept, I cannot even imagine the time and logistics that went into creating a DLC exactly like this, you guys deserve way more than that especially considering the legacy that Vampire Survivors has had up to this point. Seriously, you’re awesome and I wish there were more ways to support VS.”