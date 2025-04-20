WrestleMania 41: Charlotte Flair Passes the Torch to Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton showed Charlotte Flair that it’s still Tiffy Time at WrestleMania 41. The odds were stacked against the 25-year-old wrestler who defended the Women’s Championship. Flair — a 14-time Women’s Champion — is looking to surpass her father’s legacy, as his record is 16 World Title wins. That could all change tomorrow if John Cena beats Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Tiffany Stratton Reigns Supreme at WrestleMania 41

Stratton and Flair’s feud has turned extremely personal over the last few weeks. While Stratton is adamant that Flair tried to “bury” her on live television in her promos, Stratton’s mentions of Flair’s relationships is a low blow. Flair and fellow WWE Superstar Andrade married in 2022, but in June 2024, Flair filed for divorce. While Stratton rolled out of the ring to avoid confrontation with Flair, the multi-time Women’s Champion refused to let her have the last word. Instead, she mentioned Stratton’s boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser in her “DM’s.”

Videos by VICE

Last week, the fans let Flair have it, refusing to let her get a word in against Stratton. So going into the match, she had the upper hand. Flair isn’t one to cave to pressure, though. There was even back and forth between the two women, creating real nail-biting scenarios and near-falls. Stratton regained composure toward the end of the match, throwing Flair into the ring post shoulder-first after she put her in the figure-four. She slammed her head into the ropes, setting her up for Stratton’s Prettiest Moonsault Ever, allowing her to retain the title.

Their WrestleMania match was the first outing for Stratton and Flair, showing their many similarities. Beyond their movesets, their gear throughout the feud has been eerily similar. Perhaps that’s a coincidence, but it feels like a silent nod that Flair is passing the torch, especially after tonight.