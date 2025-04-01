Charlotte Flair Calls Out John Cena for Wanting to “Erase” Ric Flair

14-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has a lot to say about John Cena threatening to “erase” Ric Flair’s WWE legacy. After turning heel, Cena cut a promo on WWE Raw, he claimed he’ll win his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41. In doing so, he’d break the record in WWE held by Flair. But that’s not all — Cena vows to “ruin wrestling for everyone” and he’ll make people “forget the name of fun machine, jet-flying” Ric Flair.

Charlotte Flair Responds to John Cena

“You can’t erase history. History is facts. And if you erase my dad, you erase me. It’s not possible to erase the last name Flair,” she told the Independent. “I plan on breaking my dad’s record, that’s something I want to do and will do. But if John is the first to break it, then I will break John’s record.”

Videos by VICE

In addition, Ric tells TMZ Sports that the odds of him winning a 17th world title are “astronomical.”

“Well, I’m just glad I’m alive after the life I’ve led to be here to hear it. But I got news for John. They’ve been trying to get rid of the ‘WOO!’ for 50 years. The ‘WOO!’ isn’t going away, and neither is Ric Flair, and the odds of him winning a 17th world title are astronomical.”

Charlotte looks to add another belt to her collection at WrestleMania 41 as well. If she defeats Tiffany Stratton, she will become a 15-time WWE Women’s Champion, only needing one more to tie her father’s record. It’s something he hopes she achieves before she retires from WWE. Cena won the Elimination Chamber to secure a title opportunity, hugging it out with Rhodes in the ring. However, he, The Rock, and Travis Scott had a trick up their sleeves. Cena blindsided the WWE Universe and Rhodes himself with the shocking heel turn to close the Premium Live Event.