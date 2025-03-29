WrestleMania 41 Main Events Revealed (And There’s No Royal Rumble Winners)

This year, neither Royal Rumble winner will main event WrestleMania 41 night one. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won their respective Rumble matches in January to earn a title shot. Typically, WWE bills the win as the “main event of WrestleMania“; however, that’s not always the case.

The build for Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton has been lackluster at best. Most fans expect Flair to claim yet another championship on the road to surpassing Ric Flair’s legacy. As for Gunther and Uso’s World Heavyweight Title match, it’s not looking like the self-proclaimed “Main Event” star will get his crowning moment in a main event.

Videos by VICE

Instead, WWE made Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk official for the main event of night one. Since Punk’s return to WWE in 2023, one of his talking points is about never having a WrestleMania main event. If not for the injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble, it might’ve happened. He was billed to face Rollins for the title.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins Main Event WrestleMania 41

The trio had their contract signing on WWE SmackDown, with Reigns first to get it out of the way. Rollins came next, getting into a spat with his former Shield brethren before Punk cut them off. He was there to “chew bubblegum and sign the contract,” but he’s all out of bubblegum. In true Punk fashion, he took his time looking things over, much to the dismay of the others. Paul Heyman chimed in, noting that what Punk was looking for was there — they’re closing the show on night 1.

When Punk agreed to team up with Reigns at Survivor Series, he made a deal with Heyman. He never explained what his favor was or when he’d cash it in. So was all this over a main event spot at WrestleMania? Well, no. Punk reminds Heyman that’s not the favor he’s owed.

As for night two? Triple H revealed on social media Wednesday that John Cena and Cody Rhodes is now “one of the biggest main events in history.” With a generational match like that and Cena embarking on his first heel run in over a decade, it’s hard to bet against them. But now that begs the question: Will the winner of night one confront whoever comes out on top on night two?