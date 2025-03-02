John Cena Sells His Soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber, Assaults Cody Rhodes

John Cena is heading to WrestleMania 41. The 16-time World Champion pinned CM Punk in the Elimination Chamber. Cena has tied Triple H with four Chamber wins in his career.

The WWE legend is in the midst of his retirement tour which kicked off at the Royal Rumble in January. Cena made it to the final two but was eliminated by Jey Uso. The Chamber was his opportunity to move him one step closer to achieving his goal of a 17th championship.

John Cena Sides With The Rock

Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cena were the final three men in this year’s Chamber match. After double-teaming the former World Heavyweight Champion, Punk and Cena turned their attention toward each other. After Rollins attacked Punk again, Cena used it as an opportunity to pin him.

Post-match, Cody Rhodes came to congratulate Cena on his win. They embraced but The Rock wanted an answer from Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion affirmed he’s the champion of the WWE Universe and not The Rock. While Cena and Rhodes embraced, Rock held up his fingers and Cena’s face turned sour. From there, he blindsided him and turned heel, siding with The Rock.

“I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance in WrestleMania, and win a 17th championship, because that’s what’s best for business,” Cena said following the Royal Rumble. “I will win 17 not for me, I will win 17 to someday shake the hand of the person who wins 18. Thank you very much.”

They left Rhodes battered and bruised in the ring with noticeably no allies coming to his aid. Perhaps that will change come Monday Night Raw or SmackDown. Rollins and Punk had just left the Chamber but they are huge supporters of Rhodes so maybe they’ll have insight as well.