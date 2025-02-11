Jey Uso’s WWE WrestleMania Opponent Revealed (And It’s Not Who You Think)

While opening WWE Raw, Jey Uso challenged The Ring General for WrestleMania 41.

Much like last week Uso celebrated with the crowd. When his music started replaying, Gunther decided he’d heard enough. The World Heavyweight Champion jumped Uso from behind and beat him in the ring. Uso tried to fight back but it was no use.

Gunther landed a powerbomb and threatened Uso not to pick him. Uso grabbed a microphone and challenged the dominating WWE champion for WrestleMania. When Gunther walked back down to the ring, Uso flew over the ropes, standing tall.

Jey Uso’s WrestleMania Opponent Decided

Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble, a decisive win amongst WWE fans. Challenging a guy like Gunther, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, and beating him could change that. With Uso officially declaring his match (the first 2025 Royal Rumble winner to do so), there’s another title opportunity up for grabs. Six men will battle inside the Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1. Thus far, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk have made it into the match.

Gunther has been champion since SummerSlam. He defeated Damian Priest to pick up his third WWE title. Gunther defeated Uso once during Saturday Night’s Main Event where Uso appeared like he had it in the bag several times.

“They ain’t never seen me coming, but guess what? I just won the damn Royal Rumble 2025! I bet y’all never see that coming,” Uso told Jackie Redmond after his win. “But another thing you’re [not] gonna see coming, Uce: me main-eventing WrestleMania and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion!”

Charlotte Flair has yet to make her decision having visited Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and NXT’s Giulia. It makes the most sense for her to pick Ripley given their history, but Stratton hasn’t been shy about her goal of wrestling Flair. With Uso’s decision made, Flair’s is likely to follow suit.