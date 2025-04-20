This Is What Happens at a Funeral Home After Dark

A funeral director recently shared what it’s like working with dead people, and his experiences might shock you.

Yorkshire Funeral Director Jacob Walsh posted a video on TikTok about his encounters with “ghosts” while on the job.

“Ghosts—have I experienced them? Have I seen them?” he starts his video. “I’ve felt a presence, usually in the mortuary, which is completely understandable, being that that’s where people in my care are resting.”

Funeral Director Explains What It’s Like Working With Dead People

He mentioned that he hasn’t actually seen ghosts, though he has felt as if someone tapped him on the back and experienced other strange, unexplained occurrences.

“But, as I’ve always said: ‘Don’t worry about the dead. It’s the living that will hurt you,’” he told his audience.

“If they’re tapping me on the shoulder, that just reassures me that I must be doing right by them, and that’s all that matters,” Walsh continued.

He also revealed that he talks to the spirits, wishing them both good morning and goodnight each work day.

“Even when I’m doing personal care … If I’m shaving gentlemen, I’ll just say ‘I’m just going to get you underneath the chin’ or ‘I’m going to trim your eyebrows a bit,’” he explained.

“If they are watching over us, that’s fine,” Walsh continued. “We just don’t know what’s in the afterlife, and I’m not really here to tell you what there is and isn’t.”

Many TikTok users left heartfelt comments under his video, as well as their own experiences with spirits.

“‘People in my care are resting’…what a beautiful and sensitive description,” one person wrote.

“My mum always said that, it’s not the dead that you should be scared of, it’s the living that will hurt you… never being more correct,” another said.

“No such thing as ghosts. They are spirits within our world,” a third added. “Some come to find answers, some are stuck between the worlds. Be kind to them, they will be kind to us.”

“I’ve always been a skeptic, but I have recently started managing the restoration of a Manor house and I’ve witnessed some crazy things!” a fourth chimed in.