Gen Z Women Want to ‘Have It All,’ and They Can: 7 Tips for Balancing Love and Career

Women have been fed many lies over the years, but one that has stuck the most is this: You can’t possibly have a thriving career and a fulfilling romantic relationship. You must choose one.

In fact, a new EduBirdie study shows that 1 in 4 Gen Z women still believe they have to choose between climbing the career ladder and building a relationship.

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What if I told you you can—and deserve to—have both? I know, it’s quite the concept…and unfortunately, it isn’t always simple. But with the right mindset and partner, you really can have it all.

Here are seven tips for building a career without sacrificing your personal life.

1. Don’t Make Yourself Constantly Available at Work

Women often feel the need to prove their worth through overaccommodation and availability. However, this is just another harmful, outdated belief.

“Working more hours than people around you will not guarantee you a better career,” says Avery Morgan, CHRO at EduBirdie. “Instead of being constantly available or doing overtime, put your effort into work that helps you grow. Take on tasks that allow you to gain new experience, learn from seniors, or agree on meaningful responsibilities.”

2. Choose a Partner Who Supports Your Ambition

Women often fall into supporting roles in their relationships, sometimes neglecting their own dreams or desires to make their partner happy. If you want a successful career, you must choose a partner who supports your ambition.

“Notice what a person says when you mention your career goals,” says Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, Relationship Therapist at Dating.com. “A supportive partner would demonstrate interest, ask questions, and celebrate your accomplishments. If a person frequently complains about your busyness and makes you feel guilty for your schedule, they may hold you back from reaching your goals later.”

Of course, all relationships require sacrifice and compromise. But if someone is getting in the way of your dream career, you might have to acknowledge your incompatibilities and make the difficult choice to walk away.

3. Communicate Your Professional Boundaries

Setting boundaries doesn’t come easily for many people, especially women. But if you want to establish a healthy work-life balance, you must be willing to create your own standards.

“Setting limits at work does not mean you are less dedicated to your job. Well-defined limits rather indicate excellent organizational skills,” says Morgan. “For example, instead of doing everything and working for ten people, focus on your core responsibilities and areas where you can grow. Explain to your manager what your realistic workload is or propose a deadline that allows you to deliver quality work.”

4. Explain Your Work Rhythm To Your Partner

Before getting too involved with someone, make sure they understand how much time your career takes up. Just as you have every right to pursue the career you desire, your partner also has a say in whether the dynamic works for them.

For example, if you travel often—e.g., weeks away from home regularly)—be upfront about it.

Additionally, let them in on the day-to-day elements of your career.

“Don’t just say ‘I’m busy,’ explain what your work actually looks like,” says Bronstein. “Inform your partner about upcoming deadlines or when you will need more time on a project. If the person knows the reason behind your schedule, they will not feel frustrated, insecure, or annoyed.”

5. Understand What Defines an ‘Urgent Work’ Request

Just because your boss, colleagues, or clients label something as “urgent” doesn’t mean you drop everything in that moment to take care of it. Use your discernment when deciding what is actually important to you, your career, and your company, so you can be present in your personal life, too.

“Not all tasks require an immediate response,” says Morgan. “People mistakenly give all requests the same level of urgency, which causes fast burnout. Knowing how to prioritize what is truly important work (tasks that actually advance your career) will protect your time for building a personal life.”

6. Plan Meaningful Time With Your Partner

A busy work schedule can quickly make your partner feel neglected, especially if you’re not prioritizing them the same way you’re prioritizing your career.

“Couples get nervous when work is demanding because they’re not able to spend much time together,” says Bronstein. “Rather than concern yourself with quantity, focus on quality. Schedule a meal together, a short walk, or perform a small task together without phones. This creates a feeling of intention around spending time together.”

7. Don’t Turn Work Stress Into Relationship Conflict

Unfortunately, regardless of gender, we often take out our frustrations on those closest to us. While in a romantic relationship, you might find yourself projecting your work stress onto your partner and your relationship.

“Taking a short break before communicating or spending time together can help to ease the tension and stress, lower your cortisol levels, and prevent work from negatively affecting the relationship,” says Bronstein.