Jelly Roll Hit With an RKO on ‘WWE SmackDown’

On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Kit Wilson went one-on-one with country musician Jelly Roll. The singer/songwriter has appeared several times on WWE television, including at last year’s WWE SummerSlam where he teamed with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. In his first-ever singles match, he defeated Wilson with a chokeslam after kicking out of the Turn-Er-Kit. Later in the night, he didn’t have the same success.

Randy Orton Attacks Jelly Roll with an RKO

After Orton defeated Matt Cardona, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring. Several personnel — even Jelly Roll — tried to prevent an altercation from occurring. Rhodes and Orton, who will face off at WrestleMania 42, then came face-to-face. They brawled around the ring as security tried to pull them apart. They continue fighting as Jelly Roll comes out to to play peacemaker. He scolds both of them for their behavior but Orton doesn’t want to hear it, hitting an RKO on him. He laughed and ran off afterwards.

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WWE has been building to a match between Orton and his former Legacy stablemate for some time. After Orton won the 2026 men’s Elimination Chamber, the agenda became much clearer. Rhodes lost both the Royal Rumble (won by Roman Reigns) and the Chamber, putting his WrestleMania status in question. That was until he won back the Undisputed WWE Championship, which Orton will face him for.

Randy orton’s mystery ally might soon be revealed

Orton has been teasing a mysterious individual joining his side. Many fans believe it to be Ted DiBiase Jr. who was also part of the Legacy stable. On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, he told them over the phone that he would see them “soon.” With Rhodes’ return, his secret weapon may have to come soon rather than later.

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