At Last, a Food That Could Help You Poop Out Nanoplastics

The modern era has brought some pretty depressing realities upon us. Nanoplastics are definitely one of them. They’re inescapable. They’re in our water, our food, the air we breathe, and, of course, our bodies. Nothing feels safe or “pure” anymore. So, any research suggesting that there might be a way to push some of that plastic out of us feels like a little glimpse of hope, like there’s a possibility we’re not all absolutely doomed.

That’s why this new kimchi study has gotten so much attention. Researchers at the World Institute of Kimchi looked at a probiotic bacterium called Leuconostoc mesenteroides CBA3656, studying how well it could bind to polystyrene nanoplastics.

Videos by VICE

In standard lab conditions, it showed an 87 percent adsorption efficiency. In simulated human intestinal conditions, it still held onto 57 percent, while a comparison strain dropped to 3 percent. In mice given the probiotic, the amount of nanoplastics found in feces was more than double what showed up in the control group. The bacteria might grab onto some of that plastic in the gut and help escort it out.

Lead researcher Dr. Sehee Lee said, “Plastic pollution is increasingly recognized not only as an environmental issue but also as a public health concern.” Lee added that microorganisms from traditional fermented foods “could represent a new biological approach to address this emerging challenge.” That’s a pretty elegant way of saying your jar of kimchi may be pulling more weight than half the supplements you buy and forget to use.

Will Eating Kimchi Actually Pack Your Poop With Nanoplastics?

There are a couple of important grown-up disclaimers here. First, this was animal research, not proof that humans can eat a forkful of fermented cabbage and immediately start clearing out years of plastic exposure. Second, the study focused on nanoplastics, which are even smaller than microplastics. Still, the findings are interesting because they build on earlier work linking probiotics and fermented foods to gut protection, especially when plastic particles upset the bacterial balance in the digestive tract.

So no, kimchi has not arrived to save us from every poisoned corner of contemporary life. But this is a health headline that sounds both simple and genuinely useful. A food people already eat, packed with live bacteria, could help move at least some plastic waste out of the body instead of letting it hang around indefinitely. In an era where the news cycle keeps finding fresh ways to make everyone feel chemically cursed, that counts as decent news. Pass the fermented cabbage.