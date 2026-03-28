Everyone has their unique approach to dating and interacting with potential romantic suitors. If you’re into astrology, you might even believe your star sign impacts how you show up in your love life.

Here’s how each zodiac sign flirts—even if they don’t realize they’re doing it.

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Aries

Whether they like to admit it or not, Aries comes on strong to those they’re romantically interested in. When they’re into you, they lay it on heavy, unafraid of scaring you away. Sometimes, this looks like gentle roasting or playful banter. Others, it’s more serious, deep conversations about life. To many, this is an incredibly attractive quality, as they make their feelings and intentions known upfront. You won’t be left guessing whether an Aries is interested.

Taurus

Taurus’s flirting is a bit more subtle. This earth sign takes their time getting to know someone, craving more of a slow-burn dynamic. When they fall for you, they show it through physical touch and other sensory-driven actions, like placing their hand on your arm while laughing or leaning closer to you when sitting together.

Gemini

Gemini’s version of flirting is much more intellectual, either through witty banter or curious debates. Their way of showing interest is by initiating philosophical conversations while simultaneously teasing you.

Cancer

A Cancer’s version of flirting is taking care of you in some way. Their nurturing nature makes them natural caregivers. When they like someone, they make it clear through acts of service and genuine care for your well-being. This might look like checking up on you after a long day, cooking you soup when you’re sick, or even just emotionally supporting you in some way.

Leo

Leos are big on grand gestures, so if you’re the object of their interest, expect to be showered with attention and gifts. There’s no way to miss when a Leo is hitting on you, though you might misinterpret their affection as teasing.

Virgo

Similar to Taurus, Virgo flirts in a quiet yet impactful manner. These analytical earth signs are action-oriented in their approach to flirting. They’ll remember small details and use them to woo you, while also making your life easier through caring acts of service. They’re the opposite of “all talk, no action”—Virgos follow through, even in the early stages.

Libra

Libra’s method of flirting is lighthearted and playful. You’ll immediately feel charmed by this magnetic, sensual sign, which is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. Expect romantic gestures and tons of playful teasing.

Scorpio

Scorpios don’t flirt—they lure people in. Using intense eye contact and a mysterious aura, they’ll have you under a trance before you can even realize what’s happening.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius flirts through witty banter and spontaneous invites. Their romantic pursuits take form as adventurous experiences or activity-based dates, so if they’re including you, you can take that as confirmation of their interest.

Capricorn

Capricorns are quite diplomatic, so their flirting might seem underwhelming to some people. However, they like to be practical and intentional when communicating their interest in you. Expect more of a slow burn than love bombing—and remember, this is a positive thing.

Aquarius

Aquarius is anything but average, so their flirting methods might seem unconventional. If this air sign is into you, they’ll show it through humor, engaging conversations, and genuine interest in your passions. However, keep in mind that Aquarius often uses a pull-away technique to get you hooked—even if it’s unintentional. These free spirits don’t like to be tied down.

Pisces

Dreamy, sensitive Pisces flirt by ripping their hearts out and handing them over as an offering. Handle with care.