Our Venus sign tells us a lot about the way we give and accept love. It provides valuable insights into our dating experiences and how we show up in relationships. Wondering what your Venus sign says about you? Let’s dive in.

1. Aries

If your Venus is in Aries, you likely fall in and out of love just as quickly. Aries are extremely passionate, so this placement brings a fiery, excited, sometimes rushed energy. If you’re not too careful, however, you might end up getting bored, repeating the same patterns, and recreating similar issues in relationships.

2. Taurus

If you have a Taurus Venus, you’re likely a grounded, loyal, and secure lover. You might crave stability and pleasure in your love life. As a highly sensual sign, Taurus brings a romantic energy to relationships. You likely find joy in the little things, like dinner by candlelight or even just a cozy night in with your lovers. You also tend to cultivate a safe sense of home for your partners.

3. Gemini

Gemini is a charming, communicative sign. With a Gemini Venus, you likely seek connection through intellectually stimulating and deep conversations. This often means that you prefer building an emotional connection or foundation of trust before committing to a romantic partner.

4. Cancer

Cancer Venus is a highly emotional and nurturing placement. If this is your sign, you likely prioritize emotional safety above all else in your relationships. However, be careful not to fall into a caregiver mode, as Cancer Venus is prone to overgiving and downplaying their own needs, eventually turning themselves into a martyr of sorts.

5. Leo

If your Venus is in Leo, you are all about big gestures. You love to be adored and spoiled by your lover, but you give the same energy to them in return. Similar to Taurus, your loyalty is unmatched.

6. Virgo

If you have a Virgo Venus, you likely approach love like it’s a profession—but not in a negative way. When it comes to matters of the heart, you’re simply more logical and analytical. Your love language is probably acts of service, and you might prioritize stability over a fiery connection.

7. Libra

Libras are playful, flirty, and deeply kind. With a Libra Venus, you likely value commitment and partnership as important parts of your life. You find love to be both fulfilling and freeing, allowing you to show up as you are and create a beautiful life with someone. During conflict, you listen to your partner’s feelings and are willing to compromise, as Libra is known for seeking fairness and harmony.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio Venus is an intense placement. If your Venus is in Scorpio, you might be cautious and untrusting at first, taking some time to open up to new lovers. Once you let someone in, you are deeply empathetic, loyal, sensual, and possessive. However, if someone betrays you, it’s pretty much over for them, as you have a knack for revenge.

9. Sagittarius

As a Sagittarius Venus, you value freedom and exploration. You might not be quick to commit to anything serious, mainly because you hate being tied down. Unless, of course, you’ve found someone who values intellectual connection and supports your wild side. Your ideal partner will respect your need for spontaneity and keep up with your active lifestyle.

10. Capricorn

Capricorns are known for their ambition and groundedness. If you have your Venus in Capricorn, you likely take a mature approach to dating, meaning you value relationships that further your growth and lead to somewhere more serious. You might be cautious at first, as you don’t want to waste your time on the wrong person. But ultimately, you crave security and stability in your partnerships.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius is an unconventional sign. If you have an Aquarius Venus, you tend to crave a non-traditional relationship based solely on shared values and morals. You likely prioritize your friendships and community over romantic connections, feeling otherwise detached. However, when you meet someone you truly click with, you might just build an empire together.

12. Pisces

Pisces is a deeply romantic and sensitive sign. With your Venus in Pisces, you might attract people who’ve endured hardship or are still actively healing themselves. Your empathy provides a safe space for those you love. Just make sure you’re not overextending yourself or neglecting your own needs.