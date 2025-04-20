Weekly Horoscope: April 20-26

As the long-held celestial traffic jam under Pisces finally starts to clear, other planetary conjunctions lock into place across the cosmos. Mercury and Neptune are the first planets to part ways, decreasing the risks of falling into naive or paranoid mindsets as dreamy, fantastical Neptune’s energy loses its influence over communicative Mercury. Next, Saturn and Venus move apart from each other, helping to settle matters of the heart and finances. The cosmos has presented its fair share of challenges under this potent alignment, but the stormy clouds are beginning to pass, stargazer.

In these alignments’ places, Eris and Chiron move further toward total conjunction under Aries, mixing our rebellious and vulnerable energies into one. Mars and Pluto also spend the week moving deeper into direct opposition, creating friction between your actions and desires. Personal progress might feel slow-going or completely stagnant. Remember that even the most arduous rough patch is just that: a patch, temporary, small in the grand scheme of things.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet spends the week moving into direct opposition to Pluto under Leo and Aquarius. This alignment poses challenges in terms of personal progress, destiny, and general motivation. What your heart desires and what your body and spirit feel prepared to do to obtain those wishes will be in greater conflict as this opposition continues. A standoff like this isn’t a guarantee that you won’t get anywhere; it just means you might have to exert more energy.

Give yourself grace during this time, Aries. Knowing that the road ahead will be bumpier than usual doesn’t always make it less jarring. This is an excellent opportunity to become stronger and wiser. Keep that in mind when things start feeling especially chaotic.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The beginning of your celestial season is marked by the slow departure of your ruling planet, Venus, from its conjunction with Saturn. This conjunction will stick around through the week before finally breaking apart closer to the end of the month. In its final moments, the cosmos continues to present opportunities to strengthen your resolve in the face of emotional or romantic turmoil.

Changes within these intimate areas of life can be more alarming than similar transitions elsewhere, leading to defensive behavior and stubborn attitudes. As arguably one of the more hard-headed members of the Zodiac, the stars urge you to be extra careful of making your mind up too definitively this week. Don’t underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury moves from its long-held conjunction with Neptune into a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. Your ruling planet’s placement in Aries bolsters communication, increasing confidence and making it easier to advocate for yourself, your ideas, and your values. Meanwhile, Makemake’s retrograde period encourages you to assess your internal environment. Is it kind or unforgiving?

This celestial standoff pushes you to find an inner dialogue and attitude that allows you to feel safe and secure, not belittled and under pressure. Of course, creating these changes is often easier said than done, Gemini. But the stars are calling you to try anyway. It’s high time you start giving yourself the same respect and support that you so willingly give others. You deserve that, too.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The last-quarter Moon begins the week in a brief but potent conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius, forming an opposition to Mars in the process. This lunar phase acts as a preparatory period before the new Moon, when energy reaches its cyclical low and feelings of nesting, rest, and recalibration take over. Under the last-quarter Moon, the stars call you to consider what you’re willing to let go of.

Whether it’s an interpersonal conflict, a professional goal, or a way of thinking, the end of a lunar cycle is a time for assessing burdens, responsibilities, and beliefs for potential pitfalls. Not every battle is yours to fix, Cancer. And frankly, your gut feelings will likely pick up on the difference before your conscious mind does.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body transitions from Aries to Taurus at the start of the week, moving deeper into its direct opposition to Haumea retrograde in Scorpio. This celestial standoff continues to raise feelings of indecisiveness and self-doubt. You won’t always be able to proceed with all the answers you’re looking for, and this particular alignment seems to signal you’re in one of those situations right now.

In place of absolute confidence, the stars urge you to have faith in your ability to problem-solve on the fly. Even if you don’t have all the specifics you want, you have plenty of other resources at your disposal. Stop paying attention to what never was and start focusing on what you do have, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet finally moves out of its lengthy conjunction with Neptune, flying through Aries into a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. Mercury and Makemake’s standoff highlights toxicity in your internal environment. How are you speaking to yourself when no one else is around? How are your actions upholding or denouncing your values? These discrepancies have a greater effect on your overall well-being than you’re giving them credit for, Virgo.

This week will be an ideal time to hunker down and start taking better care of yourself. Even a small act of kindness toward yourself can make a world of difference. Practice putting the judgmental part of your brain to the side and giving yourself ample breathing room.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, is beginning to wane but won’t be over quite yet this week. This celestial combination presents opportunities to challenge yourself in matters of the heart and wallet. Learning to let go of expectations, accepting the unpredictable, and practicing discipline are all reasonable ways this energy might manifest. It will be hard work, but it will be worth it, Libra.

Makemake retrograde and Mercury move into a direct opposition this week as well, and the former dwarf planet’s placement under your celestial domain means that it will affect your day-to-day more tangibly than most. This alignment calls for finding a better balance between honoring others and honoring yourself. Support doesn’t have to mean martyrdom.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The week begins with a conjunction of the last-quarter Moon and your ruling planet, Pluto, under Aquarius. This lunar phase serves as a transitional period before the restful shadow of the new Moon reaches its darkest, most introspective point. Pay attention to the sticky wheels, Scorpio. Honestly admitting what isn’t working anymore is easier said than done. But the stars urge you to try.

Meanwhile, Haumea retrograde and Mars spend the week strengthening their square under your celestial domain and Leo, respectively. Your social status or close friendships will likely be called into question. Trusting your instincts and acting on them might become more difficult. Resistance isn’t the same as a dead-end, stargazer. Don’t give up too easily.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter spends the week in a favorable sextile with Eris and Chiron, two dwarf planets flying under Aries. A positive relationship between prosperous Jupiter, rebellious Eris, and vulnerable Chiron suggests that with great risk comes great reward. Getting to the next level you want to be on might require taking a leap of faith. Sure, there’s a chance you’ll fall. But if you don’t try, you’re practically guaranteed to stagnate. One could argue the latter is more detrimental, Sagittarius.

A more challenging square between your ruling planet and Ceres signals internal friction, making it more difficult to advocate for and take care of yourself. The stars call you to reconsider the sky-high standards you put pressure on yourself to meet.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Although the conjunction of Venus and your ruling planet, Saturn, is on the brink of breaking apart, it will continue to remain in effect throughout this week. Consequently, the cosmos might offer somewhat unpleasant opportunities to test your patience, strength, and problem-solving skills in matters of the heart or wallet. Because these areas of life are so personal to us, separating our emotions from the facts can be a significant hurdle to overcome.

The ongoing sextile of this conjunction with chaotic Uranus signals unpredictable changes and requirements for innovative thinking ahead. An uncommon problem will more than likely need an uncommon solution, Capricorn. Let go of your preconceived notions and try to approach these circumstances with fresh eyes and ears.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet maintains a favorable sextile with the conjunction of Venus and Saturn under Pisces, creating positive energy even in the midst of unpredictability and chaos. The former alignment presents opportunities to test your resilience and patience in matters of the heart or wallet. As tempting as it might be to throw up your hands and give in, the stars urge you to hold fast. You’ll come out stronger and wiser on the other side if you can make it, Aquarius.

A conjunction of the last-quarter Moon and Pluto under your sign early in the week acts as a helpful starting point in these endeavors. Give yourself the breathing room and grace to let go of old ideas, behaviors, and expectations.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, spends the week in a harmonious trine with Mars. This is a potent alignment that blends action and assertive energy with imagination, romanticism, and dreams. Under the influence of this fortuitous aspect, the stars push you toward tangible steps that can turn your fantasies into reality. Even small steps make a massive difference, Pisces.

Meanwhile, the conjunction of Saturn and Venus spends its final days under your celestial domain. This combination is a natural complement to the trine between Neptune and Mars. Chasing after what you want is a tremendous test of your financial and emotional resources. Most of the best things in life require a little bit of elbow grease to get them, stargazer.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.