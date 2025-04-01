Sagittarius, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, moral, and curious Sagittarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, begins the month in conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon, locking into place by April 2. This particular lunar phase encourages planning and preparation. What do you hope to achieve in the coming weeks, no matter how small? Now is the time to start collecting the resources required to obtain those objects of your desire. Considering the Moon’s conjunction with your prosperity-wielding ruling planet, the stars seem to be lining in your favor. The path is clearing up before you, Sagittarius. All you have to do is walk down it. The cosmic good fortune continues by April 6, when the Sun forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter, reinforcing your confident streak and pushing you further along.

April 7 marks a notable period in your cosmic forecast as Mercury returns direct while Jupiter locks into a sextile with the waxing gibbous Moon. First, the former alignment: after several weeks of communicative and intellectual chaos, Mercury retrograde’s return to direct will clear these mental and interpersonal pathways. The shift might not feel like it happened overnight, but at least the mental fog will start to dissipate. This transition couldn’t come at a better time, either. As Jupiter and the waxing gibbous Moon form their positive sextile, the cosmos urges you to consider the progress you’ve made thus far toward your goals. If there is anything holding you back, either coming from within you or outside of you, this would be the opportunity to release these anchors so that you can proceed freely.

Of course, this process is often easier said than done. Conflict arises on April 10 when the waxing gibbous Moon shifts into a more challenging square. Either the attempt to release these burdens didn’t work in your favor, or perhaps you didn’t even try. Whatever the case may be, take the experience as a lesson, and keep it moving. Personal growth is often an uncomfortable process. If everything felt comfortable and easy, that would mean you weren’t challenging yourself. Try your best to keep your pride out of the way, Sagittarius. Gained wisdom is never a loss, even if you didn’t achieve the accolades you set out to get.

On April 13, the full Moon reaches its peak strength under Libra as Venus returns direct. Another potent day in the cosmos, this month’s full Moon raises questions of equality and morality. Imbalances will be easier to spot under the Moon’s revealing glow. As is always the case with this powerful celestial occurrence, you must be equally ready to enjoy and dread the revelations our lunar neighbor provides us. If you lead with love, the end result will benefit you either way. You have nothing to lose by following the truth and balance, stargazer. Venus’ direct return reinforces this idea, strengthening your sense of self and capacity to think clearly in matters of the heart and wallet. Like Mercury retrograde, this transition back to Venus’ standard influence might take some time to notice. Nevertheless, it will still be happening.

The waning gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain on April 16. This lunar phase serves as a sort of managerial stage of the lunar cycle. It’s time to take stock of your emotional, mental, and financial inventories. Take note of the ideas, behaviors, and ambitions that dominate most of your headspace. Then, figure out what is and isn’t working. The second half of that equation—finding out what isn’t working—can bring about greater conflict. As disconcerting as it might be at first, remember that it’s all part of the process.

The following day, your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon. This celestial standoff coincides with the square between Jupiter and Ceres, which will hold its position for most of the month. Jupiter and Ceres’ tense alignment raises questions of how we accept care from others and give support in return. Under this alignment’s influence, more opportunities might arise that test your ability to listen and adapt to someone else’s needs on the fly. Similarly, these experiences are likely to show how you might need to adapt to new desires, ambitions, or needs. With the standoff between the waning gibbous Moon and Jupiter added to the mix, tensions in these areas will be higher than usual. Keeping an open mind during this tumultuous but informative time will help.

Another direct opposition, this time between the Sun and Haumea retrograde, further emphasizes the need to question old ways of thinking and doing things. The latter dwarf planet’s governance over our instincts and intuition directly butting heads with the Sun’s focus on ego and purpose spells out major changes in our life paths. This standoff begins around the full Moon in Libra and lasts through the next several days, including on April 22, when this alignment is joined by a trine between the waning crescent Moon and Jupiter. This harmonious aspect serves as another gentle nudge toward rest and recalibration. You can’t hold onto everything forever, Sagittarius. Otherwise, you’d be left with nothing but a mess.

April’s new Moon in Taurus reaches its darkest, most restorative state in Taurus on April 27. A homebody celestial domain that prioritizes stability and creature comforts, now would be an opportune time to hunker down, tend to your nest, and allow yourself to recharge in the intimate space you’ve created to support yourself. There will be plenty of time to explore and act in the future, stargazer. Under the shadow of this new Moon, the stars urge you to take a much-deserved rest.

Your cosmic forecast ends the same way it began: with your ruling planet, Jupiter, in a potent conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon. Once again, this alignment encourages planning and preparation. The past several weeks have offered much in the way of wisdom and education. Now, it’s time to start putting all those lessons to good use. Learning how to capitalize on this experience as efficiently as possible should be your main objective, Sagittarius. Forgo any unnecessary distractions.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.