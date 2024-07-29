Dwarf Planets, the Tiny Wonders of Your Astrological Chart

Our understanding of astrology, like the universe itself, is constantly expanding. As technological developments deepen our knowledge of the cosmos and introduce previously undetected celestial bodies into the mix, our astrological readings of the night sky must adapt, too.

At VICE, we determine our weekly horoscopes based on the placement of the Sun, Moon, nine original planets, twelve original Zodiac constellations, and five major dwarf planets, according to this map. While some of these cosmic elements are easily recognizable to even the occasional stargazer, less is known about the dwarves.

Though exact definitions of dwarf planets have varied over the years, the International Astronomical Union—sort of like the official governing body for astronomy—currently defines dwarf planets as celestial bodies that (1) orbit the Sun, (2) are not a Moon, and (3) have enough mass to pull themselves into a round shape but not enough mass to clear other celestial objects around them.

In astrology, dwarf planets can help us understand our deeper motivations and hidden potentials, based on the unique attributes of each planet. Their placements at any given time may offer insights into our spiritual growth, instincts, and how to navigate challenges in our lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about dwarf planets, so you can get a more accurate, deeper appreciation of your horoscope.

Pluto

Pluto enjoyed full-on planetary status from its discovery in 1930 to its declassification in 2006. Since then, it’s been considered a dwarf planet. Astrologers established Pluto’s astrological significance while it was still considered a regular planet, though. Thus, Pluto is the only dwarf planet that rules over a specific Zodiac sign: Scorpio.

Tiny Pluto’s astrological influence pertains mostly to the shadowy, unseen facets of life: rebirth, compulsion, secrets, and taboos. As our inner selves mature, these opaque aspects of existence will look and feel different, further strengthening Pluto’s domain over energy and perspective shifts.

Despite Pluto’s dark and dim reputation, it isn’t always a harbinger of trouble. Known as the planet of transformation, Pluto influences our celestial alignments by promoting renewal, spiritual growth, and other positive changes.

Haumea

Astronomers discovered Haumea just beyond Neptune’s orbit in the Kuiper Belt in 2003. The centrifugal force of its remarkable four-hour rotation has resulted in the tiny planet’s oblong, egg-like shape, which gave it its name: Haumea is also the Hawaiian goddess of fertility, childbirth, and nature.

As such, Haumea’s astrological influence typically centers around motherhood, fertility, and instinct. Astrolog summarizes its influence succinctly: “Haumea asks what are we giving birth to, and for what causes are we giving ourselves?”

Haumea governs the more obvious elements of nature and fertility, such as childbirth and motherhood. But it also influences our metaphysical connection to the natural world. It helps inform how we relate to our instinctual inner voice. Positive aspects with this planet indicate assured confidence, while a tense square or opposition might suggest a struggle to listen to one’s gut feelings.

Chiron

American astronomer Charles Kowal discovered Chiron in 1977, identifying the small body’s orbit between Saturn and Uranus. The tiny celestial body is named after the “Wounded Healer” of Greek mythology whose mother abandoned him at birth, leaving him to be raised by Apollo, the God of Light. We most closely associate Chiron with our vulnerable “soft spots.”

Chiron represents the inner wounds we carry. As Astrologer Psychologer’s Alyssa Landers explains, “Chiron’s placement shines a light on our past hurts and ‘baggage,’ revealing how our repeated interactions with the world elicit our insecurities.”

When placed in a positive aspect with other celestial bodies, Chiron calls us to use our past pain to support, uplift, and protect others. Conversely, a challenging Chiron aspect can serve as a warning to keep our emotions in check. Are we responding to what’s in front of us, or are we responding to our internal fears?

Ceres

Giuseppe Piazzi discovered Ceres in 1801 at the behest of astronomers Johann Elert Bode and Johann Daniel Titius, who employed “celestial police” to find bodies that corroborated their Titius-Bode Law, a formula that predicted the orbits of planets but included an unknown gap between Mars and Jupiter. Piazzi found the celestial body they needed to confirm the Titius-Bode Law, making it the first dwarf planet discovered in astronomical history.

Ceres’ name comes from the Roman goddess of agriculture, fertility, and motherly relationships. Its domain centers on birth, maturation, parenthood, and death. “She is there in death, loss, and grieving, but she also emerges with us in birth, fecundity, and growth again,” Alison Chester-Lambert explains in The Astrological Journal (via Astro).

This dwarf planet helps us consider what we need to feel nurtured and, conversely, the ways in which we can nurture others. It also plays a role in times of great personal and social change.

Eris

Discovered in January 2005, Eris’ comparable size to Pluto caused some scientists to classify it as our solar system’s tenth planet. Other scientists disagreed, calling it a dwarf planet, which inadvertently called Pluto’s status into question. Named after the Greek goddess of strife and discord, Eris’ tumultuous origin story is a perfect testament to its astrological propensity to push against the status quo.

Eris directly relates to our urge to rebel. This dwarf planet informs the ways in which we defy norms out of spite, fear, or righteousness. “The astrology of Eris seems to be related to the no-holds-barred fight for continued existence that is fundamental in all natural processes and for making a stand for what one believes,” per Astrograph.

In mythology, Eris is the sister of Ares, the Roman Mars, tying these two celestial bodies together. Depending on Eris’ placement to Mars, this alignment can determine how aggressively (or meekly) we choose to stand up for ourselves and beliefs.

Makemake

Astronomers at California’s Palomar Observatory discovered Makemake in March 2005, spotting the faraway dwarf planet in the same Kuiper Belt region as Haumea. It is named after the god of fertility in the Rapa Nui mythology, which originated on Easter Island.

Whereas Haumea governs our connection to the world in a nurturing and instinctual sense, Makemake tends to govern the same domain with a more authoritative stance. This dwarf planet influences how we advocate for the world around us, informing our activist spirit and our connection to one another and the environment.

Astrolog poses this one crucial question from Makemake: “How are we individually and collectively ‘fertilizing’ the world with our actions?” Our Makemake placements ask us to consider how we fight for causes and people we believe in, our connection to the natural world, and how grounded we are within our internal and external environments.