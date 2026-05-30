These 3 Habits Will Get You Labeled ‘Antisocial’, But They’re Actually Signs of Intelligence

There’s a person at every party who always does the Irish goodbye, never follows through on “we should grab drinks,” and has never lingered at a water cooler in their life. Most people call this antisocial. Psychology has been building a pretty different case.

A growing body of research suggests that several behaviors routinely labeled as “antisocial” are actually signatures of a mind operating at a higher cognitive level—one that processes deeply, needs real stimulation to stay engaged, and has learned to manage its own environment in ways that look, from the outside, like disengagement.

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Choosing Solitude Over Socializing

A 2016 study published in the British Journal of Psychology analyzed data from over 15,000 adults and found that while more frequent socializing was linked to higher life satisfaction for most people, that relationship flipped at the upper end of the intelligence spectrum. For individuals with higher cognitive ability, more socializing was actually associated with lower life satisfaction.

The researchers explained this through the “savanna theory of happiness”—the idea that psychological responses evolved in ancestral environments and don’t always translate to modern life. More intelligent people are better equipped to pursue long-term goals without leaning on their social group. An evening alone isn’t deprivation. It’s an environment where something can actually get done.

Zoning Out

Mind-wandering has been linked to higher working memory capacity, stronger creative problem-solving, and what 2025 research from Scientific Reports calls “incubation”—the process by which the brain keeps working on a problem below conscious awareness and then surfaces the answer unexpectedly. That shower epiphany? That’s incubation.

A 2020 study in Psychonomic Bulletin & Review found that people with greater cognitive resources tend to mind-wander more, which researchers attribute to spare capacity: when a task doesn’t fully occupy a high-functioning mind, the brain goes looking for something more interesting. Zoning out, in that context, is a signal that whatever was happening wasn’t quite enough.

Avoiding Small Talk

The discomfort highly intelligent people feel around small talk gets misread as arrogance more often than not. It’s actually closer to understimulation.

Research published in Psychological Science found that people with higher levels of well-being and social-cognitive functioning had significantly fewer shallow exchanges and more substantive ones—and were measurably less satisfied when conversations stayed surface-level. Small talk runs on scripts: weather, weekend plans, blanket complaints about being busy. For a brain wired toward complexity, those scripts get processed almost immediately, leaving nothing to engage with.

It’s not that these people have no interest in others. Often the opposite is true. They just need the conversation to go somewhere substantial.