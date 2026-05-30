The Surprisingly Powerful Benefits of Adding a Little Whimsy to Your Life, According to Science

If you’re chronically online like the rest of us, you’ve likely heard of the “whimsy” trend. Essentially, more people are adding whimsical elements—think: flowy skirts, candlelit dinners, evening walks at sunset—to their homes and lives in an attempt to cultivate greater comfort and peace. In today’s world, I think we’re all a little desperate for a whimsical escape.

Wondering how you can bring more whimsy into your space? Here’s what experts share about this positive trend.

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What Even Is ‘Whimsy’?

According to Merriam-Webster, whim​​sy is “the quality or state of being whimsical or fanciful.” When someone adds whimsy to their life, they’re essentially channeling playful, creative energy, perhaps steering away from the norm or finding joy in the simple things.

“It seems like every day there is a new TikTok trend that people are latching on to, but the ‘whimsy’ trend is one that I like, and that makes a lot of sense, and is good for mental health,” says Dr. Vinay Saranga, a psychiatrist and founder of the North Carolina Institute of Advanced NeuroHealth. “If you think about our daily lives, many of us are extremely stressed out and live by a very scheduled daily routine. This is true across the ages, from busy professionals to college students.”

By adding whimsy to your life, you can escape the energetically depleting, mundane routines of life and create a more lighthearted, fulfilling experience for yourself.

“Sometimes we take ourselves much too seriously, but adding more whimsy to your life inspires playfulness, creativity, curiosity, and fun,” says Saranga. “For mental health, this means reduced stress and anxiety, improved mood, help overcoming emotional exhaustion and burnout, and better emotional resilience.”

How to Add Whimsy to Your Life

Adding whimsy to your life is quite simple and also entirely dependent on your own preference. Personally, I like to scatter taper candles and string lights all around my home, and I have a designated cozy reading corner where I sip my coffee each morning. I also explore different cafes in my area, working from new coffee shops each week to change up my routine. I make countless other small, spontaneous choices every day to add that dose of whimsy to an otherwise bleak routine.

“What I really like about adding ‘whimsy’ to your life is that it’s so easy to do,” says Saranga. “A couple of really simple things to try would be taking a new way to work, trying a new type of food one night for dinner, redecorating a space with bold, bright colors that inspire fun and happiness, or trying a new hobby just for the fun of it.

“We’ve unintentionally trained ourselves to suppress spontaneity, and adding whimsy is harmless fun that helps us live in the moment free from worry and to just get out there and enjoy life.”