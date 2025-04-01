Cancer, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For sentimental, reliable, and creative Cancer: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

Your ruling celestial body begins the month of April in a conjunction with Uranus, the faraway planet of chaos and rebellion. The waxing crescent Moon forms this cosmic combination in Gemini, another domain famous for its versatility and creativity, almost to a fault. Indeed, April begins on somewhat unstable, uncharted ground. But try not to let the lack of solidity dishearten you, Cancer. Despite how it might feel when you’re wrestling with indecision and uncertainty, these blank canvases are ripe with opportunity for experimentation and freedom. It’s a blessing, not a curse.

Videos by VICE

The waxing crescent Moon enters its native domain by April 3. This is a transition that coincides with your ruling celestial body’s tense squares with Saturn, Venus retrograde, Mercury, and Neptune. Once again, the cosmos will be shaking things up and forcing you to improvise. Remember, stargazer: a challenge is not the same as an impossibility. Have faith in yourself, particularly in the more tumultuous days of April’s first week. By April 5, the Moon forms a conjunction with assertive Mars. This helps boost confidence and assures you of your progress thus far.

April 7 will be the first of many especially potent days for you. First, the waxing gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with the Sun while Mercury goes direct. Mercury retrograde has been increasing the likelihood of communication breakdowns, tech errors, and travel delays for the past several weeks. With this tiny planet resuming its usual orbital path, these facets of life will clear up and become easier to navigate. The waxing gibbous Moon calls you to consider elements of your life that have been holding you back. Meanwhile, now would be a good time to take stock of the roadblocks brought on by Mercury. Sure, you could keep butting up against the same old brick wall. But is it really worth your time to do so, Cancer?

The Moon continues its flight through Virgo in the days that follow. It forms a square with Uranus on April 8 before locking into the same alignment with Jupiter on April 10. The latter date also ushers in a direct opposition to Venus retrograde, Saturn, and Mercury. This alignment suggests difficulty or an unwillingness to maintain firm boundaries in areas of love or finance. Fortunately, a silver lining from these troubles starts to peek through the clouds on April 11, when the waxing gibbous Moon enters Libra, forming a direct opposition to Neptune and a harmonious trine with Pluto. Mental and emotional clarity will increase, and the stars indicate great positive change ahead.

April 13 will be another big day in the stars. Your ruling celestial body reaches its peak strength in Libra at the same time that Venus returns direct. With our planetary neighbor back to its normal path across the sky, matters of the heart and wallet become more easy-going and less tumultuous. If you had been holding off on making hefty decisions in either area of life, now would be a good time to consider your options again. Pay attention to your internal cues as the full Moon’s light offers corresponding revelations and discoveries. Whether something feels off or especially magnetic, these feelings are worth pursuing, stargazer.

From April 15 to 18, the stars seem to offer plenty of cosmic good fortune as the Moon cycles through several different trines with Mercury, Neptune, Mars, and the Sun. This streak of good luck is to be expected after the cosmic shift we underwent during the full Moon. Enjoy this energy while it’s here, and be careful not to let yourself overthink it away. By April 21, the cosmos will shift toward a period of rest and rejuvenation.

A direct opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Mars coinciding with a square between the Moon and the Sun on that day suggests the cosmos might be dragging you into this period of downtime kicking and screaming. Nevertheless, sometimes the best we can do for ourselves is give ourselves up to the natural ebb and flow of the universe. Things always tend to find their centered balance one way or another.

The waning crescent Moon forms a far more auspicious trine with Mars and a conjunction with Mercury as your ruling celestial body transitions into Aries on April 25. This cosmic alignment promises greater motivation, confidence, and overall passion. The call to rejuvenate and recharge becomes less of an obligation and more of a blessing. And indeed, a change in attitude couldn’t come soon enough on the heels of the Moon’s darkest phase in Taurus on April 27. During this time, the stars call us to self-reflect and absorb the lessons of the past lunar cycle. A square between the new Moon, Pluto, and Mars offers important questions to consider. What have you accomplished over the past several weeks? How have you changed? Do the answers to those queries bring you joy or dread? Use these assessments to determine your next steps into May.

In the final days of the month, the waxing crescent Moon moves into Gemini. It locks into a conjunction with Jupiter and a favorable sextile with Mercury on April 30, setting up a fairly promising scene for the month ahead. A conjunction of your ruling celestial body and Jupiter in adaptable Gemini signals toward greater versatility, experimentation, and freedom.

Mercury adds even more mental clarity to the mix. This nearby planet helps you better draw a path from point A to point B. As the waxing crescent phase calls you to plan and prepare for the pursuit of your goals in the following weeks, now would be an opportune time to take stock of what you’d like to accomplish and experience. Not just in May but for the rest of the summer and beyond, too. The world is blossoming, and you can be too, Cancer. The past month will have offered plenty of learning opportunities for you to experience. Now, the real question is, what will you do with the wisdom and strength you gained?

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.