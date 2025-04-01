Gemini, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, adaptable, and curious Gemini: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

The month of April gets off to a bumpy start as the waxing crescent Moon enters your celestial domain and quickly forms a tense square with your retrograde ruling planet, Mercury. This retrograde phase is already rife with communication breakdowns, travel delays, and tech mishaps. Paired with the go-getter energy of the waxing crescent Moon, this cosmic alignment signals toward bumps in the road in the first few days of the month. Fortunately, this streak of bad luck doesn’t look like it will last long. By April 5, a then-first-quarter Moon will form a far more fortuitous trine with Mercury retrograde.

Videos by VICE

Two days later, Mercury returns direct. A welcome change after the havoc it wreaked in the last half of March, your ruling planet’s return to its usual orbital path clears communication pathways, increases mental clarity, and makes tech and travel mishaps less likely. But be wary, Gemini: Venus retrograde will still be well underway by this point. This planetary event will linger for almost a week longer than Mercury retrograde. During this time, this retrograde can lead to financial or emotional turmoil. Keep a close watch on your heart and wallet during this time. Don’t let a little glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel tempt you into depleting all you have to give before you reach the actual end. You’ll be close to the finish line but not quite there yet.

By April 10, the waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to your ruling planet. This particular lunar phase tends to bring about more conflict as it encourages us to assess our surroundings and determine how close we are toward our goals. Whether professional, personal, romantic, or otherwise, checking in on these goals periodically can save you from having to backtrack further on the off-chance you’ve gone astray. A waxing gibbous Moon doesn’t always require a release or transformation. But it is the opportune time to determine whether you need one, which is just as critical.

April 13 will be an incredibly potent day in the cosmos as the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra on the same day that Venus returns direct. Emotional clarity will be at an all-time high. Be on the lookout for universal cues during this time, stargazer. Listen to your intuition. These subtle but important messages often hide in the most obvious of places. Positive and negative feelings can become more intense under a full Moon. This offers green and red lights, respectively, as we continue our trek down our life paths. Make sure you’re paying attention, particularly in matters of the heart or wallet.

All cosmic signs point to greater creativity, confidence, and personal progress around April 16 and 17. On the first of these fortuitous days, your ruling planet enters fiery Aries. Speaking your mind will become easier as a result. And indeed, this kind of openness can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how sharp you allow your tongue to be. Present your truth with courage. But remember that honesty does not always have to be cruel. In fact, the best kind of authenticity rarely is, even if it’s somewhat unpleasant.

A waning gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with Mercury that same day, encouraging a shift toward gratitude and self-reflection. These two alignments coinciding with one another seems to suggest a cosmic call toward radical honesty with yourself. Facing these kinds of truths with yourself can be difficult, yes. But the rewards are often well worth the effort.

The following day, April 17, Mercury conjoins with Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. This planetary combination fosters greater creativity, a broader imagination, and an openness to romantic ideas (both in terms of interpersonal relationships and a general love of life). Capitalize on this energy by assessing and organizing your loftiest ambitions. If the logistical headache of day-to-day life wasn’t in the picture, what would you hope to accomplish? Start with your biggest dreams, and work your way down from there. No one can fault you for having high goals for yourself, Gemini. If they do, that’s their problem to reconcile, not yours.

A favorable sextile between Mercury and Pluto around April 20 opens the door for significant mental and emotional breakthroughs. The latter dwarf planet typically oversees major, overarching change and transformation on an individual and societal level. With Mercury’s communicative, intellectual energy in the mix, the stars seem to be gently nudging you toward important revelations that will have positive effects on almost every aspect of your life. Keep an open heart and mind around this day.

You must never underestimate the cosmos’ ability to surprise you for the better, stargazer. The same sextile between Mercury and the last-quarter Moon the following day, on April 21, further reinforces the idea to let go and trust the universe to find its center of balance like it always does.

The stars shift toward rest, rejuvenation, and relaxation around April 25. A conjunction of your ruling planet and the waning gibbous Moon that day serves as a crucial reminder. In order to truly improve our minds, bodies, and spirits, we must know when to rest all three. Carve out some time, even if it’s brief, to recharge and recalibrate. You can put off this practice if you so choose. But the universe will find a way to get you to slow down one way or another.

We end the month of April under the restful shadow of the new Moon in Taurus. This celestial domain already has a strong homebody inclination, preferring stability over spontaneity and calm over chaos. Follow the cosmos’ natural ebb and flow during this time. There will be time for action soon enough, as promised by a waxing crescent Moon that enters your celestial domain on April 29. But in the days leading up to this transition, most notably on April 27 under the new Moon, the stars urge you to take things slow and steady.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.