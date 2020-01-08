Pork Cottage Pie Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil, plus more as needed

2 pounds|900 grams boneless, skinless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ cup|40 grams all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces|225 grams button mushrooms, quartered

1 cup|250 ml white wine

1 ½ cups|400 ml beef stock

¼ cup|40 grams Dijon mustard

5 ounces|150 grams frozen peas, defrosted

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 ½ pounds|675 grams Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions

In a large bowl, toss the pork with the flour, salt, and pepper until evenly coated. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Working in batches, cook the pork turning occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes per batch. Transfer to a bowl, then add the onion to the pan (you may need to add a little more oil here if it seems dry!). Cook for 2 minutes, until soft, then stir in the mushrooms (again…more oil? you be the judge!). Cook 10 minutes, until golden, then add the wine. Cook until reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes, then add the pork and its juices back to the pan, along with the beef stock and mustard. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the pork is tender, about 1 ½ hours. Remove the lid and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced and thick, about 25 to 30 more minutes. Stir in the peas, ¼ cup of the cream, and the vinegar and keep warm. Meanwhile, cover the potatoes with water and season with salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are very tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain, then return the potatoes to the pan with the remaining ¾ cup|177 ml cream and half of the butter. Mash, then season with salt and pepper. Heat the oven to 425°F. Divide the pork mixture among 4 (14-ounce|400-gram) cocottes or baking dishes and top with the mashed potatoes. Drizzle each with the remaining melted butter and bake until the potatoes are lightly golden and the pork is bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool slightly, then serve.

