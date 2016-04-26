PREMIERE: Ardyn – “Over the River”

Twin sibling duo Rob and Katy Pearson are Ardyn. They hail from Gloucestershire in England and started dropping spectral, folk-dipped pop about six months ago, beginning with “Universe”—a song of hypnotic incantations with a smidge of Fiona Apple in there too. Below is the premiere of their latest, upcoming single “Over the River.” Hinged intially on a simple, melancholic piano ripple, it builds and shimmies to a climax of breathlessly exhaled vocal rounds.

“Lyrically I wanted to imagine a couple’s conversation and the problems they were having in their relationship, while transforming it into something visual linking to the natural world,” explains Katy.

Listen below.

“Over The River” is out on April 26 via Aesop.